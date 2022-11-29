We can't afford Jennifer Lopez's festive $2,997 fair isle sweater, but we found 11 affordable dupes

Jennifer Lopez wore a $2,297 CAD/$1,690 USD Ralph Lauren Collection Fair Isle Cashmere Sweater and $6,786 CAD/ $4,990 USD Sylvia Pleated Organza Tulle Maxi Skirt. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

It's not even December, but that hasn't stopped Jennifer Lopez from getting into the holiday spirit.

On a recent outing in New York City, Lopez, 53, and her husband Ben Affleck, 50, stepped out to watch The Music Man on Broadway following their first Thanksgiving as a married couple.

The "Hustlers" star looked festive in a Ralph Lauren Collection Fair Isle Cashmere Sweater, which retails for an eye-watering $2,297 CAD/$1,690 USD.

Jennifer Lopez stunned in a fair isle sweater and a sheer tulle skirt. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Lopez paired the holiday-ready sweater with the $6,786 CAD/ $4,990 USD Sylvia Pleated Organza Tulle Maxi Skirt — a look that was pulled straight from the Ralph Lauren Collection Fall 2022 Ready to Wear runway show.

With the holiday season quickly approaching, it may be worth taking a page out of J.Lo's style book and opting for a cozy sweater now that the temperature is beginning to drop. The fair isle pattern is always a perennial favourite, and pairs just as well with jeans as it does with a luxurious ballgown-inspired skirt.

Since we can't all afford the steep designer price tag, we've found 11 similar sweaters that are just as festive — starting at just $35.

Hudson North Fair Isle Mockneck Sweater. Image via Hudson's Bay.

This mock neck sweater is a great dupe for J.Lo's pricey designer version, and rings in at just a fraction of the cost.

$98 $195 at Hudson's Bay

Cozy Fair Isle Cardigan for Women. Image via Old Navy.

This cute cardigan is currently on sale for 50 per cent off at Old Navy, making it a great choice for yourself or a gift this holiday season.

$35 $70 at Old Navy

Sovoyontee Women's Oversized Pullover Dress. Image via Amazon.

This fair isle sweater dress offers a winter-ready look that can be either casual or dressed up.

$69 at Amazon

Line Allegra Pullover Sweater. Image via Shopbop.

This turtleneck sweater has an allover fair isle patterning in a two-tone colour scheme for an eye catching look.

$336 at Shopbop

AE Fairisle Crew Neck Sweater. Image via American Eagle.

Cozy up in this sweater that features a classic crewneck silhouette and a vintage-inspired knit pattern.

$45 $75 at American Eagle

Hilde Fair Isle Cardigan. Image via Alex Mill.

This cardigan based off a vintage ski sweater design is made from 100 per cent extrafine merino wool to keep you warm.

$345 at Alex Mill

Crew Neck Border Sweater. Image via Mango.

Just like J.Lo's sweater, this version features pattern details at the neckline, hem, and sleeve cuffs for maximum impact.

$70 at Mango

Skye Fair Isle Sweater. Image via Banana Republic.

Designed with a funnel neckline and ribbed trim, achieve all your après-ski dreams in this wool and alpaca blend sweater.

$126 $210 at Banana Republic

Cotton Ragg Sweater, Funnelneck Pullover Fair Isle. Image via L.L. Bean.

This sweater look like it's made using classic ragg wool, but is much more lightweight – perfect to wear all year long.

$129 at L.L. Bean

Mixed Yarn Fair Isle Sweater. Image via Club Monaco.

This sweater has a more relaxed silhouette with side slits for a look that's casual yet elegant.

$149 $249 at Club Monaco

JW Anderson Souffle Yarn Fair Isle Cardigan. Image via Uniqlo.

Designed in collaboration with JW Anderson, this cardigan offers a designer look without the hefty price tag.

$50 at Uniqlo

