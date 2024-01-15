Jennifer Lopez's $105 Free People sweater is still in stock — and it's perfect for winter

Jennifer Lopez's $105 Free People sweater is still in stock — shop the look (photos via Getty).

If you were to find yourself describing Jennifer Lopez's style, you'd probably use descriptors like glamour, maximalist and sexy. And while you wouldn't be wrong, J.Lo's off-duty wardrobe strongly resembles that of us normal people — I'm talking leggings, sneakers and sweatshirts. Take, for example, a Jenny from the Block sighting from late last fall in which the 54-year-old wore a pair of (now sold out) Beyond Yoga Drip Drop Leggings, chunky white sneakers, and a cozy Free People We The Free Camden Sweatshirt.

What she wore: Free People We The Free Camden Sweatshirt

Walking hand-in-hand with her 15-year-old Emme Maribel Muñiz, Lopez's laidback attire was perfect for a cold-weather errand run. In true J.Lo fashion, however, the starlet paired her semi-affordable gym apparel with a heather grey Chanel Classic Flap Bag, a pair of Victoria Beckham Vb 643S Black Square Sunglasses and chunky white Prada Cloudbust Thunder Sneakers, which retail for a cool $1,490 CAD — she is still J.Lo, after all.

Emme Maribel Muniz and Jennifer Lopez are seen on October 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Shop the look: Metallic leggings

J.Lo's metallic Beyond Yoga leggings are out of stock, but these leggings deliver similar Jennifer Lopez off-duty energy.

While Lopez's exact leggings are sadly out of stock, her sweater — Free People's We The Free Camden Sweatshirt — is still available in 18 colours, including the singer's Grey Opal.

Jennifer Lopez's Free People sweatshirt is still in stock (Photo by thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images).

Designed to have an oversized, slouchy fit, the Free People sweatshirt features raw, exposed seaming throughout for a truly lived-in look.

Backed by hundreds of five-star reviews, shoppers say the sweater "literally goes with everything" and is "perfect for laying or wearing by itself."

"I just bought my second one," writes one user. It's "my favourite top."

"I think I'm addicted!" says another reviewer. "I have it in four colours with a 5th on the way." It's "perfectly oversized," they add. "[I love] everything about it."

To shop the Jennifer Lopez-approved style for your winter wardrobe, check out all the available colours here.

We The Free Camden Sweatshirt (Photos via Free People).

$105 at Free People

