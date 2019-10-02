Jennifer Lopez Hangs Out With JAY-Z Following Super Bowl Announcement

These two are cooking up something big for the Super Bowl!

On Tuesday, the singer's fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, revealed that the rapper paid a visit to the couple's house by sharing a photo of him, JAY-Z, Lopez and another male friend all happily posing on their porch.

"Always great to see my brother, Jay Z. Thanks for coming to our home. #familia 🙌," Rodriguez captioned the image.

The get-together comes less than a week after Lopez announced that she will be performing at Super Bowl LIV next year alongside Shakira. The 2020 NFL championship game is scheduled to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Feb. 2, with a halftime show that will likely honor the city's heritage.

"This is happening. 🌎 02.02.20," Lopez wrote alongside a cropped photo of Shakira, used to break the exciting news on Thursday. In the image, the Colombian singer is decked out in all gold -- with a notable Pepsi logo on her arm. (Pepsi is the perennial sponsor of the star-studded Super Bowl Halftime Show.)

Shakira shared a similar pic of Lopez, with the Pepsi logo on her ring and belt, along with the caption, "Get ready 🌎 02.02.20." Soon after, both shared a joint photo to make it official.

In August, JAY-Z's company, Roc Nation, announced a long-term partnership with the National Football League to "nurture and strengthen community" through music and support the NFL's Inspire Change social justice initiative. Afterward, at a press conference at Roc Nation's NYC office, ET's reporter asked if Lopez, who has close ties with Miami, was being considered for the halftime job.

"Not in those terms. We had this conversation, you can't go to a city, plop a show down and then leave. Like, at least speak to the community. Speak to the guys that's on the ground organizing things and trying to make things better, in that sort of way," JAY-Z told reporters. "Tampa's next [in 2021]. I love Tampa, but I have no idea who's from there, who would perform."

In July, ET also spoke with 50-year-old Lopez about the prospect of taking the stage at the Super Bowl next year, where she admitted it had definitely been on her mind.

"Yeah, we've thought about the Super Bowl and it's in Miami, it's a big deal, but we'll see," she told ET at the time. "They make their own decisions over there."

See more from the interview in the clip below.

