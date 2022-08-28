Jennifer Lopez approves of this flattering fall trend — and it's so easy to wear

Jennifer Lopez wore fall's must-have trend — and I want a pair (Photos via Getty)

If there's one celebrity who knows how to stay relevant, it's Jennifer Lopez. From her flourishing IMDb page to her anti-aging skincare routine, I make it my mission to keep on top of anything and everything J.Lo — including her icon-worthy wardrobe.

While the songstress is perhaps best known for her red carpet style (2000 Grammy Awards Versace, anyone?), it's her off-duty looks that I find particularly enthralling.

In fact, when the 53-year-old was photographed wearing a pair of leather leggings, I knew they belonged on my fall shopping list.

Jennifer Lopez wearing leather leggings while out shopping in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)

The pair I have my eyes on? These best-selling Spanx Faux Leather Leggings from Nordstrom.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings in Very Black (Photo via Nordstrom)

The details

The high-rise leggings are designed with Spanx's signature Power Waistband to provide an instant butt-lift and smooth the stomach.

They're made from a comfortable blend of nylon and spandex and are machine-wash friendly. The leggings are available in sizes XS to XL; however, Nordstrom notes that they run small, which is something to keep in mind when placing your order.

'Magic pants'

With more than 2,300 five-star reviews singing their praises, it's safe to say the leggings have become a wardrobe staple for Nordstrom shoppers.

The Spanx faux-leather leggings give you a "great shape" and "do not camel toe," according to one reviewer. Adding, they're "definitely a keeper and a staple!"

"These make your legs look great, suck in any lower belly fat, and hold your booty up," raves another shopper, who calls them "magic pants."

"Amazing, amazing, amazing — did I mention amazing?"

"My legs were slimmed, my butt was lifted, and the high waist eliminated any self-consciousness about [my] muffin top or waistline," raves one Nordstrom shopper. "They look sleek and high-quality, and they feel like a million bucks."

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings in Very Black (Photo via Nordstrom)

While the leggings have garnered thousands of positive reviews, some users note that it can be a "process" to figure out your sizing.

"If you're buying these for the leather look and want to be comfortable, size up — maybe two sizes," recommends one shopper. However, if you're buying them to be "sucked in nice and tight," go with your normal size or one size larger, they say.

The verdict

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe this fall with a Jennifer Lopez-approved staple, Nordstrom shoppers give their five-star seal of approval to Spanx's faux leather leggings. With reviews like "magic pants" and "amazing, amazing, amazing," shoppers call these versatile leggings "a keeper and a staple." However, some note it can be tricky to find your correct size — something to keep in mind when heading to checkout.

