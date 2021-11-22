This tie-dye jumpsuit is a J.Lo favourite — and it's 40% off ahead of Black Friday

Jennifer Lopez wore a neon tie dye jumpsuit, and it's on sale for Black Friday (Images via Getty Images/Lezat)

Celebrity fashion offers an endless source of style inspiration, but it often comes with a hefty price tag. That's why whenever we come across a celeb-approved style that's also an affordable choice, we're quick to share the news.

One of the latest finds that happens to be on sale just in time for Black Friday is the Restore Soft Terry Jumpsuit - Neon Tie Dye from L.A.-based brand Lezat. Spotted on Jennifer Lopez back in June, the jumpsuit is on sale now for $81, rather than its regular price of $135.

It's included in Lezat's Black Friday sale, which includes 40 per cent off on a range of casual wardrobe staples.

Restore Soft Terry Jumpsuit - Neon Tie Dye. Image iva Lezat.

$81 $135 at Lezat

The breathable jumpsuit is made with four-way stretch from fabric knitted locally in Los Angeles. Shoppers have called this look a bright and attention-grabbing go-to for days when you want to look comfortable and stylish.

"Everyone sees me coming and I am not mad about it," reads one review. "I love this look, so does everyone else. Comfortable and fits great."

"Obsessively wearing this jumpsuit — it is insanely comfortable," another shopper wrote. "It washes well and is just oversized enough, yet still flattering."

The only downside to this look? It's not the most size inclusive. According to Lezat's size guide, the look is available in an XS-XL, which translates to roughly a 23-32 inch waist.

If you're looking to stock up on comfortable and cozy loungewear picks from Lezat, shop more finds that are included in their Black Friday sale below.

Claire Tank Jumpsuit. Image via Lezat.

$21 $35 at Lezat

Santo Knit V-Neck Pullover. Image via Lezat.

$24 $40 at Lezat

Jessie Brushed Jogger. Image via Lezat.

$24 $40 at Lezat

Nina Silk Pajama Short Set. Image via Lezat.

$75 $125 at Lezat

Melody Short Sleeve Tee. Image via Lezat.

$9 $15 at Lezat

Joey Maxi Dress. Image via Lezat.

$15 $25 at Lezat

