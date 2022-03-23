Jennifer Lopez flaunts toned abs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez beamed on the red carpet of the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez assured fans she's "just getting started" Tuesday night at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, Calif.

The 52-year-old was presented with the Icon Award for her hit-making music career. Lopez accepted the award wearing a one-sleeved olive coloured gown by Stephane Rolland that featured a plunging neckline with sheer skirt that showed off her toned legs.

Jennifer Lopez accepted the Icon Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

"I appreciate this so much, so very, very much," Lopez told the audience. "I wish I could tell you that awards were the most important to me, but that's not true. And don't think that I don't appreciate the shiny, sparkly things, because I do! I cannot lie, everybody knows that I do. But this isn't why I do this. It's not what matters most to me. I really do it for you guys."

Lopez's 14-year-old daughter Emme looked on from the crowd next to the star's boyfriend, Ben Affleck, and his 10-year-old son Samuel.

The star continued by thanking her fans for the "wonderful blessing" of supporting her career.

Lopez performed her new song "Marry Me" and "Get Right" at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

"Thank you to everyone who comes to a show, streams a song, sees a movie, follows me," she said. "You guys are the ones who give me the opportunity every day to live a life I couldn't even imagine would come true when I was a little girl growing up in the Bronx."

The star concluded her speech by offering her own acronym for icon, "I can overcome negativity."

"Let me tell you something," she told the audience before exiting. "I'm just getting started."

Lopez then hit the stage to perform her new song "Marry Me" as well as a fan-favourite,"Get Right" before changing into an ab-baring crop top and pants ensemble to pose for photographers.

Fans couldn't get enough of Lopez's show-stopping appearance at the iHeart Radio Music Awards, with many praising the star for her illustrious career.

Jennifer Lopez showed off her toned abs after accepting the Icon Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

"She came from nothing and earned everything by herself," a fan said. "Jennifer Lopez is a legend."

"Nobody is doing it like Jennifer Lopez at her age," one fan tweeted.

"I love how Jennifer Lopez is always so genuine grateful when she get the recognition she deserves bc she doesn't get even half of it in this toxic society," another wrote. "Jennifer Lopez deserves the world, but the world doesn't deserve her."

