Jennifer Lopez's bodycon travel outfit is seriously extra

Every fashion lover knows that the real fashion catwalk is at the airport departure lounge and JLo just made a case for exactly that.

Jen proved airport-chic doesn't have to mean sweatsuits and slippers (Instagram / @steviemackey)

Spotted yesterday in a re-posted Instagram story, the musical maven shared a video of herself donning a sultry body con skirt and crop top set to her 252 million followers.

Jen loves a bold sunglasses moment (Instagram / @steviemackey)

She paired her striking travel set with a set of clear heels, a beige handbag and a pair of oversized, quintessentially Jenny from the Block sunglasses.

The video was originally posted by her friend and vocal coach Stevie Mackey who has joined Jen on tour in Mexico while promoting her new sci-fi/action film Atlas, where she plays the part of Atlas Shepherd, a famed data analyst who turns to AI to help her capture a renegade robot who’s gone rogue.

This isn’t the first time this week the actress, singer, songwriter and mother has sported an angelic all-white option. Just yesterday she leaned into the boho-chic trend in an ethereal plunging neckline, frilly layered gown from Chloé’s FW24 RTW collection.

Just days before that she was spotted once again in a tonal ensemble ‘fit while out and about in Los Angeles. Pairing an oversized, double-breasted coat with sky-high platform heels, both in a subtle cream tone.

Over the last few months, Jen has been bringing her A-game to the fashion sphere, donning full-length, fitted beige ball gowns, luxe leather twin sets and racy red leather trouser statements.

By the looks of Jen’s repost, it's clear that her press tour for Atlas is soon from finished, meaning fans of both the A-lister and her fashion choices are set to be in for a big couple of weeks. Cue gilded red carpet gowns, elegant talk show looks and more extra airport ensembles.