Jennifer Lopez's sheer thanksgiving outfit was picture perfect

Her entire look was from French fashion house Patou (@jlo)

Jennifer Lopez is the definition of a girl who can do both (or rather, all).

The haute Hollywood icon has a seriously versatile fashion agenda: from Y2K-approved micro skirts to contemporary cool My Fair Lady-esque ensembles, she's unafraid to experiment with her sartorial style.

On the flip side, she's also perfected quintessential feminine florals - from midi dresses to maxi skirts, the 55-year-old has a penchant for etheral naturistic pieces with a contemporary edge, from Zimmermann to Dior.

For Thanksgiving this year, JLo opted for her festival flowers with her signature sultry twist. She shared an Instagram image with her 250m followers, and we don't know what we want more, her ultra-chic jumper or the giant bronzed stuffed turkey she posed with.

JLo wore s subtly sheer floral jumper for Thanksgiving (@jlo)

JLo wore a cream-hued knit featuring long green stems and red floral detailing, putting a spin on the classic style. She paired the translucent piece with a matching-toned bra, incorporating the visible lingerie trend in the most subtle way. She captioned the image: "I hope everybody had a beautiful and Happy Thanksgiving. I am so incredibly grateful for all of you [orange heart emoji]."

The Jenny from the Block singer has schooled us in styling fashion-forward florals throughout 2024.

Jennifer Lopez at the Elie Saab Haute Couture SS24 show (Getty Images)

Most notably, during the Haute Couture spring/summer 2024 shows, she oozed Disney princess vibes at Elie Saab, wearing a sage green plunge-neck gown paired with a feathery floral cape, which served as major style inspiration as we headed into spring.

In the same week, she wore yet another low-neck maxi, featuring cheerful pink-hued florals with bold shoulders and a cut-out design.

Then she donned summer's unexpected flowery shirt trend in a puff-sleeved, vintage striped, French floral motif from Ralph Lauren, cementing her ability to incorporate the latest trends with classic silhouettes.

She's the undisputed modern floral muse.