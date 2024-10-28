Jennifer Lopez's stunning '90s blowout' is so easy to recreate

Move over sleek chic bob hairstyles, Jennifer Lopez just proved long locks are Autumn 2024’s most notable hair trend.

The actress, entrepreneur, singer and mother of two called on Kim Kardashian’s go-to stylist to create her a dreamy red carpet blowout.

You may also like

Stepping onto the 2024 AFI Fest red carpet last night to celebrate her latest sport/drama flick Unstoppable, Jennifer let her effortless glam do all the heavy lifting.

Jen's bronde locks are perfect for Autumn (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

Celebrity hairstylist to the stars Chris Appleton was behind the sophisticated hair look. He shared a selection of images to his Instagram of JLo, explaining the inspiration behind the look: "We wanted the focus of the hair to be the length and colour. My goal was to make it as shiny and as light in texture as possible, giving it an effortless feeling. To style we opted for a 90s blowout."

The sleek style featured a middle parting with extra volume and texture at the roots before cascading into a long loose wave style.

The hairstyle complemented JLo's impeccable face card perfectly (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

Blowouts and intricate styles are some of Chris’ most loved styles, previously telling H! Fashionthat achieving the style is easier than you might think, however, it’s essential to start with "clean, dry hair - I like using dry hair for speed. Drying the hair from wet takes too much time!" He then continued on to say that raising the roots and just the roots is key for this style: “I'd spritz in some of Color Wow's Raise The Root Thicken and Lift Spray into the roots and only the roots."

You may also like

Jennifer launched her beauty brand back in 2021 (Jon Kopaloff)

To compliment her long tresses, JLo opted for a subtle black smokey eye, glowing skin and a soft peach-toned lip gloss, using products from her namesake beauty brand, JLo Beauty.

Fans of Jen were quick to run to the comment section on her latest Instagram post, one fan saying: “JLo’s glow is Unstoppable” while another called her “The world's most beautiful woman” and we can’t help but agree with both statements.