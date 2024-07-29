Jennifer Lopez's stunning Dior dress epitomises 'rich mom' chic

It's official - Jennifer Lopez is back like she never left.

Amid rumours of her divorce from Ben Affleck, the 55-year-old went on somewhat of an outfit-sharing hiatus this summer, limiting snaps she put on her social media to work-related posts only (though they were still of course flawlessly fashionable).

But last week, the singer, actress, beverage entrepreneur and everything in between made an impactful return to celebrate her milestone birthday - from white swimsuits to stunning Chanel earrings, her birthday 'fits were quintessentially JLo cool.

In her latest post, she shared rare snaps with her teenage twins Max and Emmy, and her stunning Dior dress proves that she's not a regular mom, she's an ultra-chic cool mom...

Jennifer posed with her son max in the chicest Dior dress (Instagram/@jlo)

Jennifer posed wearing the sold-out £2600 'Dioriviera Mid-Length Shirtdress' in white and aquamarine cotton, featuring a spread collar, button-up front and a flattering fit and flare silhouette. Taking this look to new levels of glamour was the iconic 'Toile de Jouy' design printed all over, making this piece unmistakably Dior.

She added a thin white belt to enhance the waist-cinching silhouette and break up the dazzling pattern.

JLo is truly the definition of somebody who can execute every dress code flawlessly. Though she's recognised for her iconic RnB cool-girl street style (think baggy jeans, hoop earrings and platform trainers), she also has a penchant for sophisticated summer dresses with long-length and statement patterns being her signature.

Feminine midi's are her summer signature (Getty)

Notably, on a girls trip to Nerano, Italy last summer, she was spotted on a boat with friends wearing Zimmermann's 'Tama' midi dress featuring a lavender pansy-print pattern with a corset bodice and a flattering tie waist.

Abstract patterns have been a major trend this year as also proven by the likes of Meghan Markle and Queen Letizia of Spain. As always, JLo was bang on trend with her ultra-chic outfit.