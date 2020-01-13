'Jeopardy!:GOAT' Contestants Are Roasting Each Other On Twitter, and It's Better Than the Show Itself

Kelsey Hurwitz
Photo credit: Eric McCandless

From Woman's Day

Answer: James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, and Brad Rutter.

Who are: Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time contestants who are in the middle of a hilarious feud on Twitter?

Week two of the Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time championship begins Tuesday, Jan. 14, and the contestants have taken the competition off the feisty but polite Jeopardy! soundstage and onto the mean streets of Twitter. And, honestly, watching these trivia geniuses roast each other is maybe more fun than watching them easily navigate the toughest of Jeopardy! questions. Take a look at some of their best burns.

Holzhauer gives two burns for the price of one.

Jennings finally decides to follow Holzhauer on Twitter.

Holzhauer digs up footage from Jenning's participation on the trivia show Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?

Holzhauer points out that Jennings doesn't follow him on Twitter, which he calls the "ultimate #JeopardyGOAT shade."

Holzhauer crowns himself Greatest Jeopardy! Tweeter of All Time.

Holzhauer mocks Jenning's Double Jeopardy all-in motion.

Holzhauer gives us this glimpse into his private life...

... Jennings responds with this jewel.

Holzhauer makes a jab at Jennings implementing Holzhauer's betting strategy.

Holzhauer reduces Rutter from GOAT to goat.

Rutter reminds Jennings how Jeopardy! actually works.

When they're not lovingly destroying each other on Twitter, Holzhauer, Jennings, and Rutter are competing in the ultimate bout of trivial knowledge on Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time. To win the tournament, a player must win three matches. So far, Jennings has won two, and Holzhauer has won one. The fourth game airs Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.



