'Jeopardy!:GOAT' Contestants Are Roasting Each Other On Twitter, and It's Better Than the Show Itself

Answer: James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, and Brad Rutter.

Who are: Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time contestants who are in the middle of a hilarious feud on Twitter?

Week two of the Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time championship begins Tuesday, Jan. 14, and the contestants have taken the competition off the feisty but polite Jeopardy! soundstage and onto the mean streets of Twitter. And, honestly, watching these trivia geniuses roast each other is maybe more fun than watching them easily navigate the toughest of Jeopardy! questions. Take a look at some of their best burns.

Holzhauer gives two burns for the price of one.

Chiefs out here dropping the ball like it’s a @bradrutter Daily Double — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) January 12, 2020

Jennings finally decides to follow Holzhauer on Twitter.

BREAKING: I have decided to follow @James_Holzhauer on Twitter, since he’s been following me on Jeopardy all week. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) January 11, 2020

Holzhauer digs up footage from Jenning's participation on the trivia show Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?

Holzhauer points out that Jennings doesn't follow him on Twitter, which he calls the "ultimate #JeopardyGOAT shade."

Holzhauer crowns himself Greatest Jeopardy! Tweeter of All Time.

If only there were some way to measure how many people appreciated different tweets https://t.co/psGCWIrpu5 — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) January 10, 2020

Holzhauer mocks Jenning's Double Jeopardy all-in motion.



Ken’s form is terrible. This is like Sheryl Crow covering Sweet Child O’ Mine https://t.co/cU9Zp6VJJm — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) January 10, 2020

Holzhauer gives us this glimpse into his private life...

My wife is going to make me roleplay as @KenJennings tonight — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) January 10, 2020

... Jennings responds with this jewel.

It’s all about timing on the button. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) January 10, 2020

Holzhauer makes a jab at Jennings implementing Holzhauer's betting strategy.

When @KenJennings discovers he's allowed to bet it all pic.twitter.com/M0SXSaBY8n — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) January 10, 2020

Holzhauer reduces Rutter from GOAT to goat.



Photo of two #JeopardyGOATs that outscored @bradrutter in the second half pic.twitter.com/JIrdpsGFkl — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) January 9, 2020

Rutter reminds Jennings how Jeopardy! actually works.

When they're not lovingly destroying each other on Twitter, Holzhauer, Jennings, and Rutter are competing in the ultimate bout of trivial knowledge on Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time. To win the tournament, a player must win three matches. So far, Jennings has won two, and Holzhauer has won one. The fourth game airs Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.









