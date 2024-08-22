Jeremy Clarkson is hit with new complaints from locals over new venture

Clarkson's Farm star Jeremy Clarkson is very excited ahead of his pub launch tomorrow, but there are major concerns voiced by locals.

The former Top Gear presenter has ventured just down the road from his Diddly Squat farm and purchased The Windmill pub for less than £1 million. He has now renamed it, The Farmer’s Dog, and it is due to open its doors on Friday.

As Jeremy's hit TV show brought crowds to the area to see his farm, there are predictions that his pub launch will see the local area overrun.

Increased traffic is a major worry for neighbouring residents as the pub is located on the busy A40 road.

PA Media reports that Facebook has been the outlet where residents have shared their concerns.

"I'm delighted he's breathing some new life into that pub," one resident posted on Facebook.

Jeremy will serve Hawkstone lager at his Cotswolds pub (Dave Benett)

"I do worry about traffic though. I popped by the farm shop at the weekend. It was utter chaos.

"The massive new car park was rammed as well as a new overflow one they have made in a field across the road.

"We didn't stop as the marshals in hi viz told us the queue was over two hours. I’ve been before on a busy day, but this was insane."

Jeremy Clarkson's farm shop is a big success

County and district councillor Liam Walker has shared his support for Jeremy's venture and another member of the council explained: "Several measures have been taken to reduce the likelihood of traffic and parking related problems, and to support the safe and successful opening of the site."

Lisa and Jeremy at Diddly Squat farm (Amazon)

It's not been plain sailing for the presenter as the pub redevelopment was quite an undertaking. Speaking head of the renovations, he told The Times: "There is some work to be done on the pub itself as the cellar is too small, the gable end is falling down, the outside decking area is dangerous, the water is unfit for human consumption, the loft is full of dead rats and the lavatories are illegal."

During the Euros, Jeremy had an impromptu preview night at the pub, and he shared the details on Instagram.

"Last night we got a bit over-excited thinking that England might….so we accidentally opened our very unfinished pub for the game... more news to follow of a real opening much later in the summer or autumn…" he captioned a post on Hawkstone's feed.

Jeremy's farm is very popular at weekends (Instagram)

Hawkstone is Jeremy's own lager brand which will be served at the pub, as well as meals made with produce from his farm.

On Wednesday, Jeremy shared a sample menu from the pub, writing the caption: "The menu is starting to come together ready for the weekend … #backbritishfarmingdrinkhawkstone." The dishes on offer over lunch or dinner include things like steak pie and sausages each served with Hawkstone gravy, and the menu also states that weekends will see a carvery being served.

It's not the first time that Jeremy has come under scrutiny from neighbours as earlier this year he erected more than ten beehives along the edge of a one-mile long lane that leads onto his farm and private property, according to the Mail Online.

Passersby have complained about being stung by the bees, but Gerald Cooper, who is the star of Jeremy's Prime Video show Clarkson's Farm, reacted by saying: "If people don't want to be stung then they should keep away from the lane," to the MailOnline.