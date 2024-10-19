Jeremy Clarkson shares major health update following 'sudden deterioration'

Jeremy Clarkson has opened up about undergoing a heart procedure after his health took a turn for the worse.

Writing in the Sunday Times, the Clarkson's Farm presenter explained how he noticed he was struggling to climb the stairs following a holiday which saw him swimming in the Indian Ocean. However, when he returned home, a "sudden deterioration began to gather pace" and his symptoms started getting worse.

The 64-year-old explained that he felt "clammy", with a "tightness in my chest", and "pins and needles in my left arm". Jeremy decided to visit a hospital due to the sudden death of former Scottish first minister, Alex Salmond, who died earlier in the month following a heart attack at the age of 69.

Most read

At the hospital, he was told that he was "days away" from getting seriously ill and he was taken into an operating theatre in order to have a stent fitted.

The presenter revealed the need for a heart stent (David M. Benett)

"It seems that of the arteries feeding my heart with nourishing blood, one was completely blocked and the second of three was heading that way," he explained.

The stent will improve blood flow to the heart and possibly prevent a future heart attack from happening. Jeremy also spoke of looking into other ways to improve his health joking that he was "wondering what water tastes like and if it's possible to make celery interesting".

The star said he was 'days away' from falling seriously ill (Country Life via Getty Images)

The former Top Gear presenter has been open about his health issues and previously revealed in his Sunday Times column that his son, Finlo, was part of his drive to get healthier, as he noted how he would struggle to get his "breath back" whenever they went on walks together.

The star has previously been open about his concerns of developing dementia later on in life due to his hearing loss. "This has been going on for 12 years and, being a tolerant sort of guy, I've coped," he wrote in a previous column.

Jeremy's son inspired him to get fitter (LEON NEAL)

"But I was told after my most recent medical that hearing loss will double the chance of me catching dementia."

Explaining what his doctor said, Jeremy relayed: "My brain is having to use a huge amount of computing power trying to fill in the bits of speech it hasn’t been able to hear."

Jeremy is hopeful his health will improve (Instagram)

On how he's tackling his hearing issue, and as a result, reducing his risk of developing dementia, Jeremy said: "I will be using hearing aids. They're very snazzy and extremely clever."