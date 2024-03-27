Jerry Bruckheimer doesn't know when Tom Cruise will be free to make Top Gun 3. It was reported in January that a third Top Gun movie was in development thanks to the phenomenal success of 2022's Top Gun: Maverick. Producer Bruckheimer confirmed to ScreenRant this week that Cruise is onboard to star in the threequel, but he doesn't know when he has the availability to shoot it. "It will be Tom Cruise (leading the cast). Tom is amazing. We spent time with him…”