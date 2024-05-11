Jersey Coastguard issues boat owners safety advice

BBC
·1 min read
Jersey drone
[BBC]

Boat owners planning to head out on the water for the first time this year are being given safety advice by Jersey Coastguard.

Coastguards said the most common reason for contacting them in 2023 was to report vessels that had broken down.

A report said Jersey Coastguard responded to 205 incidents in the year.

Boat owners with any questions about safety equipment have also been urged to visit a local marina shop to replace life jackets and their components, flares, and get help with questions about other equipment.

Coastguards have produced a checklist to review before sailors set off.

They said that the list of items to check was recommended as a minimum:

  • Checking fuel separators had no water in them and there were no signs of diesel bug [pollution by microbes] in diesel tanks and filters. Contaminated fuel should be removed and disposed of responsibly

  • Inspecting hulls and checking for cracks and damage

  • Inspecting motors - checking electrical, propulsion and cooling systems

  • Ensuring steering is working

  • Checking oil levels

  • Checking all hoses and lines for leaks and cracks, and replace if necessary

  • Inspecting and cleaning spark plugs

  • Ensuring batteries are sufficiently charged

  • Ensuring all navigation lights are operating

Follow BBC Jersey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related internet links

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Passengers are carrying plane parts in their luggage to get them to sanction-hit Russian airlines: report

    Russian airlines are circumventing sanctions with plane parts carried in passenger luggage, the Financial Times reported, many coming via the UAE.

  • Chaotic chase involving 12- and 13-year-olds in stolen car turns deadly, TX cops say

    Police say the stolen vehicle struck five cars.

  • Feds have 'significant safety concerns' about Ford fuel leak recall and demand answers about the fix

    DETROIT (AP) — Federal investigators say they have “significant safety concerns” about a Ford SUV recall repair that doesn't fix gasoline leaks that can cause engine fires. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is demanding volumes of information from the automaker as it investigates the fix in a March 8 recall of nearly 43,000 Bronco Sport SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years, and Escape SUVs from 2022. All have 1.5-liter engines. Ford says the SUVs have fuel injectors that

  • Chevrolet Malibu heads for the junkyard as GM shifts focus to electric vehicles

    The Chevrolet Malibu, the last midsize car made by a Detroit automaker, is heading for the junkyard. General Motors confirmed Thursday that it will stop making the car introduced in 1964 as the company focuses more on electric vehicles. The midsize sedan was once the top-selling segment in the U.S., a stalwart of family garages nationwide.

  • Boeing 737 catches fire and skids off the runway at a Senegal airport, injuring 10 people

    DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A Boeing 737 plane carrying 85 people skidded off a runway at the airport in Dakar, Senegal's capital, injuring 10 people, according to the transport minister and footage from a passenger that showed the aircraft on fire. “Our plane just caught fire,” wrote Malian musician Cheick Siriman Sissoko in a post on Facebook that showed passengers jumping down the emergency slides at night as flames engulfed one side of the aircraft. In the background, people can be heard screaming

  • 1 dead, 5 injured in rollover near Sharbot Lake

    OPP investigate a single-car collision north of Sharbot Lake, Ont., on Friday afternoon. One person has died, while five others are in hospital. (OPP/X)One person is dead and five more have been injured in a single-vehicle rollover near Sharbot Lake, Ont., according to Ontario Provincial Police.The collision happened Thursday just after noon on Burke Settlement Road north of the community, located about 120 kilometres southwest of Ottawa, according to Const. Rob Martell of the Frontenac OPP. The

  • Nova Scotians will soon be able to register federally approved three-wheel vehicles

    There could be more three-wheel vehicles on Nova Scotia roads following the announcement of a pilot project to permit registration of federally approved models, but one owner says he has questions. On Wednesday, Nova Scotia Public Works announced vehicles with three wheels, automotive seats, foot pedals and steering wheels can be registered in the province starting May 15. The five-year pilot project will bring Nova Scotia in line with other provinces, according to a news release."They're not re

  • Boeing 737 Crash During Takeoff Leaves 11 Injured

    Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesA Boeing 737 plane skidded off the runway during takeoff at an airport in Senegal, the country’s transport minister said Thursday, leaving multiple injured.Transport Minister El Malick Ndiaye said 10 people were injured when the Air Sénégal flight operated by TransAir went off the tarmac at Blaise Diagne International Airport, which serves the capital of Dakar. Local media reports citing press communications from the airport say 11 people were injured, incl

  • South African Legends Featured In Famous Car Collection

    ‘Uncle Louis’ Coetzer Car Collection to sell another round of vehicles soon.

  • 6 Reasons the Rich Don’t Buy Luxury Cars

    The rich are known for spending their money on luxury. It might come in the form of mansions in desirable neighborhoods or on exotic trips in locations that only the uber-wealthy can afford. However,...

  • Why these Brazilian airplanes loved by passengers are conquering short-haul flying

    Embraer, the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer, is grabbing more of the world’s regional airline markets and is potentially poised to capitalize on Boeing’s problems.

  • 10 New Car Models You Won’t Regret Buying

    Buyer's remorse -- the feeling of regret, guilt or anxiety after making a purchase -- can occur from any sort of purchase. But the term is most often used, and felt by the consumer, with items that...

  • Big Range, Big Battery, Big Car?

    How small can an electric car that people actually want be?

  • Japanese automaker Honda reports booming profit on sales growth, weak yen

    TOKYO (AP) — Honda’s profit for the fiscal year through March jumped 70% as vehicle sales grew and a weak yen buoyed overseas earnings, the Japanese automaker reported Friday. Annual profit at Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co. totaled 1.1 trillion yen ($7 billion) as sales surged nearly 21% to 20.4 billion yen ($131 million). Weaker sales in China were offset by strong demand in the U.S. market. Honda sold more than 2.8 million vehicles globally, up from 2.3 million a year earlier, with sales growing

  • Diverted Air France passengers kept Iqaluit airport staff busy

    It wasn’t a normal Tuesday for staff at an Iqaluit airport gift shop when 260 passengers were unexpectedly stuck in the airport terminal for nearly 11 hours. The passengers made their unplanned arrival at the airport shortly before noon Tuesday when their Air France flight from Paris, bound for Seattle, Wash., made an emergency landing in Iqaluit after a “heat smell” was detected inside the plane. With their arrival, the staff at the gift shop got to work, making sure the travellers were happy a

  • LeMay Collections Contains Some Crazy Cars

    This car collection is absolutely humongous…

  • The 2024 LFP Supercharged Mustang Brings 810 HP for $49,995

    Thanks to a promotional offer from Lebanon Ford Performance, you can currently get a manual-equipped 2024 Ford Mustang GT with 810 horsepower and 640 lb-ft.

  • Making sense of Tesla's Supercharger, autonomous strategies

    Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has big plans to expand the EV maker's Supercharger network by investing over $500 million into the project, according to a recent post on X. The irony lies in the fact that Tesla laid off a bulk of its Supercharger development team at the end of April. Gartner Vice President and Team Manager of Automotives, Transportation, and Cross Manufacturing Mike Ramsey sits down with Catalysts to discuss Tesla's charging network strategy, calling the layoffs a "cost optimization effort as they try to get their operations in line" "But, the investment in the network actually makes a lot of sense, and might be a real benefit to them in the long term as a new source of revenue," Ramsey tells Yahoo Finance. Ramsey goes on to comment on Tesla's full self-driving capabilities in its vehicles; Tesla's Autopilot function is currently undergoing a probe by Department of Justice (DOJ) officials. "What they're charging customers for is a partially automated system that is more like a convenience feature. It is not a self-driving vehicle, like something that Waymo is offering in the southeast United States and in San Francisco," Ramsey states. "So when Tesla talks about this service improving and rolling out, they are not really playing in the same field as many of the, I would say, fully autonomous robocab-type providers are playing. That said, their system keeps getting better and better and they can make money selling it because it's a nice feature and that people like to have, and... Tesla has promised that in August they're going to unveil their new robocab that can... essentially be a full self-driving vehicle. My expectation is that vehicle will not be the same thing that you and I can buy..." For more expert insight and the latest market action, click&nbsp;here&nbsp;to watch this full episode of Catalysts. This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

  • This Bloomington Gold & NCRS Winning 1967 Corvette Roadster is Selling at Mecum Indy

    Get ready to bid!

  • Police prevent environmental activists from storming Tesla factory in Germany

    German police said Friday they had prevented hundreds of demonstrators from storming Tesla’s factory near Berlin during protests against the pioneering electric carmaker over its environmental footprint. Crowds of demonstrators gathered near the Grunheide factory, Tesla’s only European production base, on Friday carrying banners complaining about water consumption at the plant and advocating for public transport over private cars. Activists have been protesting in a forest near the plant since F