Jersey Coastguard issues boat owners safety advice

Boat owners planning to head out on the water for the first time this year are being given safety advice by Jersey Coastguard.

Coastguards said the most common reason for contacting them in 2023 was to report vessels that had broken down.

A report said Jersey Coastguard responded to 205 incidents in the year.

Boat owners with any questions about safety equipment have also been urged to visit a local marina shop to replace life jackets and their components, flares, and get help with questions about other equipment.

Coastguards have produced a checklist to review before sailors set off.

They said that the list of items to check was recommended as a minimum:

Checking fuel separators had no water in them and there were no signs of diesel bug [pollution by microbes] in diesel tanks and filters. Contaminated fuel should be removed and disposed of responsibly

Inspecting hulls and checking for cracks and damage

Inspecting motors - checking electrical, propulsion and cooling systems

Ensuring steering is working

Checking oil levels

Checking all hoses and lines for leaks and cracks, and replace if necessary

Inspecting and cleaning spark plugs

Ensuring batteries are sufficiently charged

Ensuring all navigation lights are operating

