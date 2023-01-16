Jessica Mulroney seemingly supports Meghan Markle, Prince Harry with throwback photo

Jessica Mulroney is seemingly supporting Meghan Markle with her latest Instagram post. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

Jessica Mulroney is seemingly supporting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with her latest Instagram post.

On Sunday, the 42-year-old took to social media to share a snap from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 2018 wedding.

In the photo, the stylist wore a gold sequinned gown by Naeem Khan, and posed alongside another one of Meghan Markle's friends, "Suits" actress Abigail Spencer, as well as two others.

Mulroney added a black and white filter to the image and did not include a caption.

At the nuptials, Mulroney was Markle's "unofficial maid of honour." Her daughter, Ivy, was one of Markle's bridesmaids, and her twin sons, Brian and John, acted as page boys.

At the time of the wedding, the mother-of-three shared a photo of her and her husband, former "eTalk" reporter Ben Mulroney, looking glammed up for the royal event.

"Magical weekend with a handsome fella," Jessica wrote to her 413,000 followers.

The Duchess of Sussex and the Canadian stylist became friends while the show was filming in Toronto, with the pair bonding over fitness, fashion and female empowerment.

Mulroney eventually helped select the wedding dress that Markle's character, Rachel Zane, wore in the final episode of the legal drama.

Over the years, the duo spent time travelling, relaxing and supporting each other in their personal and professional endeavours.

In 2019, Mulroney was spotted attending Markle's baby shower in New York City, and defended her friend on social media after the mother-of-two received racist comments.

In 2020, things took a turn for the worse when influencer Sasha Exeter called out her "very problematic behaviour and antics" within the fashion community, as well as supposedly using "textbook white privilege."

After Mulroney lost TV gigs and her reality show, she later apologized while referencing her friendship with Markle.

"As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre," she penned on Instagram in response to Exeter’s claims. "It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support Black voices."

Days later, a source told Us Weekly that the Duchess of Sussex wasn’t happy to be involved in Mulroney's drama, and the pair may have had a falling out.

"Meghan could not get over that Jessica brought up her relationship with Meghan when she commented about her 'closest friend' in the discourse with Sasha," the source said at the time.

