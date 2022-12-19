Jessica Mulroney sparkles in pink sequinned jumpsuit: 'Disco queen!'

Jessica Mulroney shares video posing in hot pink sequinned jumpsuit via Instagram/ @jessicamulroney

Jessica Mulroney is looking festive.

On Sunday, the 42-year-old Canadian stylist took to Instagram to share a video of herself posing in front of a mirror, wearing a hot pink strapless jumpsuit, paired with a black clutch.

Alongside the short clip, she included a caption revealing the theme of her look, asking her more than 410,000 followers for feedback.

"The assignment was sparkle," Mulroney penned. "How did I do?"

Mulroney's post was quickly met with praise for nailing the assignment with her festive outfit.

"Disco queen," one Instagram user commented, while another added, "Nailed it!"

"You understood the assignment!" another penned.

A fan wrote: "Stunning as always! Thank you for making Canada proud."

"So stunning, sparkly and festive — a job well done," someone else commented.

"Shining bright like a diamond! I love this outfit and colour on you. And it's the best time of year to wear sequinned looks. Assignment completed! A+," another person shared.

Earlier this month, Mulroney showed off matching burgundy outfits with her husband, Ben, in a sweet video marking their 14th wedding anniversary.

Mulroney paired her burgundy sweater with matching faux leather pants. She wore her hair half-up half-down and rocked a soft, natural makeup look, while her husband opted for black pants and brown leather shoes.

"14 years and still best friends," she captioned the video showcasing photos of herself and Ben posing together.

In the comments, fans praised the "adorable" tribute and colour-coordinated outfits.

"You two just fit perfectly together," One fan commented.

Another added: "Happy Anniversary to a beautiful couple!" an Instagram user penned, "Love is in the air!"

"Love the red on red! Gorgeous!" a fan echoed.

"Aww, these are adorable! Couple goals!" someone chimed in.

One person added: "Cutest couple!"

