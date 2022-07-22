Jessica Mulroney shows off her summer 'uniform' in poolside photo

Jessica Mulroney is sharing her summer fashion go-to with fans. (Photo via Instagram/ @jessicamulroney)

Jessica Mulroney is showing fans her go-to look for the summer.

On Thursday, the 41-year-old took to Instagram to share a poolside photo of herself posing in a pair of $195 CAD cutout leggings and a matching cutout bra, both from celebrity-favourite brand Alo Yoga.

"This summer’s uniform," the Canadian stylist captioned the post for her more than 415,000 followers.

Mulroney's photo was quickly met with praise for her "stunning" laid-back look.

"This look is stunning! I would be in the gym every day if I looked this good in workout clothes," one Instagram user wrote, while another commented, "This workout outfit!" with a flame emoji.

"Looking so gorgeous and fit," one person penned.

Another echoed: "Killing it looking so fit!"

"You are killing it!" added another, while someone else chimed in: "Looking great as always! Inspiring!"

Earlier this month, fans applauded Mulroney for showing off her toned abs in an impressive workout video she shared via Instagram.

"Contest: Best core session created by @daniellemilner9," she wrote, crediting her trainer Danielle Milner, a strength and conditioning specialist at Catalyst Health in Toronto. "One of you can win a virtual or in-person core workout with trainer Queen Dani. Just leave a comment below."

The clip garnered comments from fans applauding Mulroney for making it "look easy."

"You make it look so easy! And in my fav colour!" one person commented.

"This is so impressive!! You must be so strong 'cause you're making it look effortless. Keep it up!" added another.

"That looks like a wicked set!" someone else wrote. "A strong core is everything. Always looking for a good core circuit. It makes running after my kids easier!"

"Killer core workout!" one person added, while another penned, "So strong! You are killing it."

