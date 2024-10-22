Jessica Raine has a very famous husband – and he starred in Baby Reindeer

Jessica Raine is back on our TV screens in the second season of Prime Video's gripping thriller series The Devil's Hour, in which she stars opposite Peter Capaldi.

The 42-year-old actress made her name playing Jenny Lee in the BBC's popular period series Call the Midwife, before going on to star in various major dramas, including Wolf Hall, Becoming Elizabeth, and Jericho. While she might be a familiar face on our TV screens, how much do you know about her life away from the cameras? And did you know that her husband starred in Baby Reindeer? Find out all about their family life here…

Jessica's famous husband Tom Goodman-Hill

Since 2015, Jessica has been married to actor Tom Goodman-Hill, who is known for his roles in Humans, Spy, and Mr Selfridge. Most recently, he portrayed Darrien O'Connor in the hit Netflix drama, Baby Reindeer – a performance that earned him an Emmy nomination in the Supporting Actor category.

Jessica and Tom, 56, met back in 2010 while both starring in a 2010 production of Mike Bartlett's play, Earthquakes. At the time, Tom was married to a woman named Kerry Bradley, whom he wed in 2005 and shares two children with. His relationship with Jessica marked the end of his marriage to Kerry.

Tom as Darrien in Baby Reindeer (-)

In 2013, the Daily Mail reported that Tom had arranged a surprise 40th birthday party for Kerry, which was cancelled at the last minute when the actor revealed he was leaving the marriage.

Whilst starring in the 2019 ITV drama Cheat, in which adultery was a central theme, the Mr Selfridge star admitted that he was "very conscious" of the show's tackling of infidelity when he picked up the script.

Jessica and Tom have been married since 2015 (Getty)

"But it's inevitable as an actor. If you understand the map… If you know how that feels, you’re going to bring something of that to the part," he told RadioTimes.com. "You draw on your experiences and choose moments from your life that resonate with your character," he continued, adding: "Part of your job is to help people understand what emotions people go through in any given situation so, inevitably, someone who can access it and understand it is going to, perhaps, do that more successfully than someone who can't."

Tom also shared an insight into his loving relationship with Jessica, admitting that he gets "emotional" when he talks about her.

Jessica and Tom at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in September (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

On what it's like being married to a fellow actor, he said: "It works brilliantly. You understand each other, the pressures you're under and the rejection involved. You support each other. And we're both on very different trajectories, which helps.

"It's amazing watching Jess go from role to role. I…" he continued, dabbing a tear away "I get rather emotional talking about her, I'm so sorry. She's away filming and I really miss her."

Jessica and Tom's family life

The couple live in south London with their four-year-old son, who they welcomed in 2019.

Opening up about working away from home for her latest role in The Devil's Hour, Jessica recently told The Times that it wouldn't have been possible without Tom's support.

The couple share one son together (Photo: Getty Images)

"I just wouldn't have been able to do it if my husband hadn't picked up the slack at home … with no chip on his shoulder about it, really happy that I was working, happy to be at home," she explained. "It was the biggest feminist gesture you could ever make. I know loads of women do that for men all the time, but I just wouldn't have been able to do the show without him."