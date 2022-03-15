Jessica Simpson' fans are concerned she's 'too thin' after star shares new photo

A new photo of Jessica Simpson is raising red flags with fans. (Image via Getty Images)

Jessica Simpson's latest selfie has fans concerned that the star is looking "too thin."

On Monday, the 41-year-old took to Instagram to share a new photo with followers to show off her outfit, which featured a bandana tied around a baseball cap.

"Tried something new with my favourite bandana and my son’s Boston hat…trend-worthy? Maybe," Simpson captioned the photo, posing in a hat, sunglasses, hoop earrings, and a ripped, black hoodie.

Simpson's post was met with comments from fans claiming they "barely recognized" the star, who looked very slim.

"Omg is that Jessica Simpson? What happened?" one Instagram user commented, while another added, "Wow, I didn’t even notice that was you."

"I barely recognized you in this photo. Omg, girl. I know you're on a weight-loss journey, but remember to take care of yourself," a fan said. "You're beautiful no matter what!"

Some followers took the less supportive route and said the mom-of-three looked like "a damn skeleton."

"So skinny," one person wrote. "You don't look well."

A new photo of Jessica Simpson is raising concerns for the star's health. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

"You are very thin, is everything okay?" someone asked.

"Going from one extreme weight to another. Hope she’s ok," another commented.

Despite the criticism, fans rallied around the star and urged others from refraining from commenting on her appearance.

"I can’t with comments. Stop commenting on women's bodies!" one person wrote.

"I seriously don’t understand people coming on here just to comment about her weight. You look great."

Not long after welcoming her youngest daughter, Birdie Mae in 2019, Simpson revealed her shocking, 100-pound weight loss.

In April 2021 she opened up about how she stays fit and admitted that she never weighs herself.

"I have no idea how much I weigh. Like, I just want to feel good and be able to zip my pants up. If I don't, I have another size. I have every size," she said in an interview with TODAY adding, "I've really tried my hardest to not let that define me."

