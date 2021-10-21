'Imagine bouncing back like this': Jessica Simpson is back in the gym — and fans are here for it

Looking for more celebrity and entertainment news? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Jessica Simpson is getting back into her fitness routine.

The 41-year-old recently shared a gym selfie on Instagram, revealing that it was her first time back in the gym in a while.

"First day back at it and I’m already hurtin’ and feelin’ real dramatic about being sore," she wrote to her 5.6 million followers, adding that she planned on rewarding herself with dessert afterward.

"I have been craving this, but procrastinating. One work out and I am determined to not let myself down. Although I will be eating a brownie to give myself some points!

"#BeastMode #Go MomsGo," she added.

Her followers were quick to chime in with their support, and applaud the mother-of-three on her already substantial weight loss since the birth of her youngest child, who is 2.

"Imaging bouncing back like this?" one Instagram user wrote.

"It is honestly because of your story after you had your baby that inspired me to try and have lost 35 pounds in a little over a year!" added another. "Thank you...Finally, I feel like myself at 49!"

"You look amazing. You definitely don't need to feel pressure to be skinnier than you are. You look literally perfect," someone else commented. "But so proud of you for focusing on your health! You eat that brownie, girl!"

"I wish I had your determination!" added another.

This isn't the first time that Simpson has been candid with her fans about her fitness and weight loss journey. In April, the singer — who shares two daughters, Maxwell, 9, and Birdie Mae, 2, and a son, Ace, 8, with her husband, former NFL pro, Eric Johnson — told TODAY that she doesn't bother keeping track of what she weighs.

"I have no idea how much I weigh. Like, I just want to feel good and be able to zip my pants up. If I don't, I have another size. I have every size," she said. "I've really tried my hardest to not let that define me."

