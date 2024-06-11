'Jet-Lagged' Woman Lost Her Wedding Ring, X-Ray Shows She Accidentally Swallowed It With a Handful of Vitamins

Dannah McMichael detailed in an Instagram post how she accidentally "tossed" back the diamond sparkler along with some vitamins and washed it down with water

A woman's wedding ring went missing while she was traveling on vacation — and she found it in the most unlikely of places.

Dannah McMichael shared her wild story in a recent Instagram post, explaining how she ended up accidentally swallowing her ring.

"I was jet-lagged after traveling from Atlanta to the Philippines, then to Thailand," she began the post.

"I took my ring off to shower, and without thinking, I put two magnesium pills and two hair vitamins in my hand with the ring. Without looking, I tossed everything into my mouth and washed it down with water," McMichael continued.

Within moments, she caught on to her mistake. "When I started choking on the pills and noticed my ring was missing, I knew something was wrong," she recalled.

She ended up visiting a medical facility in Thailand, where she had imaging done. "Two days later, I got an X-ray, and sure enough, there was my wedding ring!" she wrote, sharing a clip of the X-ray images, which revealed a band detailed with intertwining rings in her abdominal area.

McDaniel, who is the wife of retired NFL player Randy McMichael, opened up to Newsweek about the experience, chalking up the ring mishap to her exhaustion from the long-distance traveling. She told the outlet that she had flown to the Philippines with the couple's two sons and dropped them off there before continuing on to Thailand.

"I didn't have the opportunity to catch up on my sleep since I was traveling with an 11-year-old and a 2-year-old, and I was beyond jet-lagged," she said.

McDaniel recounted taking the vitamins and magnesium pills after a long, tiring day of sightseeing in Thailand and immediately starting to choke. "I tried to throw it back up, but I couldn't. I drank more water and tried to push it down with my finger," she told Newsweek.

When she later discovered that her ring was missing, McDaniel and her husband searched their hotel room before making the dismaying realization that she had likely swallowed the ring with the pills.

After an X-ray confirmed it, they chose to find the humor in the situation. "Despite the language barrier, we all had a good laugh," she said.

She told the outlet she then waited for the ring to pass naturally, with help from her magnesium pills.

"At first, everyone was concerned about my health and how I was going to get the ring out," McDaniel said of the reactions to her Instagram post, which so far has racked up more than 5 million views. "However, after a while, they all joined in on the laugh with me."

She added, "One person said the best thing: 'Who would've thought your ring would have a crazier trip than you?' "



