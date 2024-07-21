The Jetty star Archie Renaux's private life: from surprising job before acting to partner and young daughter

Archie Renaux stars as rookie detective Hitch in the BBC's new hit drama, The Jetty. In the show, Hitch and Jenna Coleman's Detective Ember Manning investigate the link between an arson case and the 17-year-old murder of a young girl.

Archie, 26, is a familiar face thanks to his various TV roles, including in Netflix's Shadow and Bone and BBC One's The Gold. But how much do you know about his life away from the cameras? Keep reading to find out all we know…

Archie's acting career

It may surprise fans to learn that Archie began his working life as an air conditioning engineer, following in his grandfather's footsteps. "It took me doing an apprenticeship to realise I wasn't happy," he told W Magazine. "Whilst I was young, I knew I had to try [acting]."

After signing up for weekend acting classes, Archie was soon scouted by a modelling agency and worked for brands such as Topman, Nasir Mazhar and Moss Bros.

Archie stars alongside Jenna Coleman in The Jetty (Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall/BBC)

It wasn't long before his acting career began to take off and Archie landed roles in the Amazon Prime series Hanna and BBC One's miniseries, The Gold.

His career has gone from strength to strength since then. After starring in Netflix's hit fantasy drama, Shadow and Bone, Archie was cast as the romantic lead in Prime Video's rom-com Upgraded as the love interest opposite Camila Mendes.

Archie starred opposite Camila Mendes in Upgraded (Paul Stephenson/Prime Video)

Archie's girlfriend and baby daughter

While Archie remains fairly private about his personal life, we do know that he's in a long-term relationship with a woman named Annie O'Hara.

The couple share a daughter, Iris, who arrived in October 2020.

Archie with his daughter, Iris (@archierenaux3/Instagram)

Chatting about fatherhood with Polimoda, Archie shared how being a dad has changed his perspective on life. "Spending time with my daughter, watching her films, playing her games has allowed me to see the world from her point of view, through her eyes," he said.

Archie has previously opened up about missing his daughter when he's away working away from home. "It does make this very tough, I struggle a lot having to work away and not see her," the doting dad told W Magazine.

Archie with his partner Annie O'Hara at the Catherine Called Birdy film premiere (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

While Annie tends to keep out of the spotlight, she sometimes accompanies her partner on the red carpet of his TV and film premieres.

Taking to Instagram in September last year, Archie shared a photo of the couple at the UK premiere of Lena Dunham's medieval comedy, Catherine called Birdy, in which the actor starred opposite Bella Ramsey.

Mentioning his family in the caption, he penned: "Soon as I read @lenadunham script for this I said to Annie you'll love this and so will our daughter Iris when she's old enough! (To be fair you will all love this) UK premiere of Catherine called Birdy."