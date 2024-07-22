The Jetty viewers confused over significant plot detail

Viewers who have been watching the BBC's gripping new detective thriller, The Jetty, have been left confused over one particular plot detail.

The Lancashire-set series stars Jenna Coleman as rookie detective Ember Manning, who investigates the link between a missing persons cold case and a local sex offender after a fire burns down a boat hut in her hometown.

Warning, spoilers for episode one ahead!

The story is told in two timelines: one set in the present day with detective Ember Manning leading the arson investigation, while the second delves into Ember's past almost two decades before.

Taking to social media, some viewers were unable to distinguish between the two timelines and were left a little confused.

Viewers were confused by the two timelines (Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall/BBC)

One person penned: "Just finished The Jetty on @BBCiPlayer - really enjoyed it, definite Happy Valley and Mare of Easttown vibes, though it took me until the midway through the last episode to twig that a good portion of it was being told in flashback!"

A second viewer remarked: "On ep2 of #TheJetty & only just realised they're showing the 2 diff timelines. No wonder I was getting confused, thinking it was all happening present time," while another wrote: "Confused the hell outta me! Why can't they give you a heads up that it was 2 different story timelines!"

Tom Glynn-Carney and Bo Bragason star in flashback scenes (Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall/BBC)

A fourth person added: "Watching the second part of #TheJetty now, even though I only found out it has 2 timelines earlier today, when I was talking about it at work. I honestly thought the guy in the picture/the schoolgirl's boyfriend was just "very like" Jenna Coleman's late husband."

However, not all viewers took issue with the storytelling. Many praised the compelling series and encouraged others to tune in.

One person penned: "Binge watched both #Highcountry #thejetty this week. Excellent drama on @BBCiPlayer @BBCOne A recommended watch!"

Jenna Coleman stars as Ember in the four-part series (Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall/BBC)

A second viewer added: "Just finished watching #TheJetty. Congratulations to the demonstrably talented @CatJwrites on an excellent series. If you haven't seen it, watch it. You won't be disappointed."

The four-part coming-of-age story sees detective Ember take on an arson investigation, which unexpectedly sends her on a journey of self-reflection.

Detectives Manning and Hitch investigate an arson case in the series (Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall/BBC)

Leading lady Jenna explained as Ember dives into the case, she's "unpicking her own life and past and forced to confront herself".

Expanding on the plot, Jenna told Radio 2 Breakfast host Zoe Ball: "There's a podcaster in town investigating a missing girl from 17 years ago. It's all very weaved and how one case affects the other. It all comes back to Ember, her past and her relationship with her husband."

As Ember gets closer to the truth, it "threatens to destroy her life – forcing her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present and the town she's always called home," according to the synopsis.

The Jetty is available on BBC iPlayer. Episode 4 airs on Monday 22 July on BBC One at 9pm.