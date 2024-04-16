Jimmy John's selling Deliciously Dope Dime Bag to celebrate 4/20. How much is it?

A sneak peek of Jimmy John's 4/20 meal.

Jimmy John’s is getting real cheeky on 4/20, offering free goodie bags to help you celebrate the right way.

The sandwich chain is “rolling” out the Deliciously Dope Dime Bag − a specially curated meal aimed at curing the munchies − to mark the “highest of unofficial holidays.”

The goodie bag includes the meal and a weed-rolling tray for $10. Select Jimmy John’s customers will also get the chance to score some extra 4/20-themed merch.

Here’s how to get one.

Where can I get the Jimmy John’s 4/20 goodie bag?

The Deliciously Dope Dime Bag will be available for online order only at participating restaurants nationwide from Tuesday, April 16, through Monday, April 22. The promo code DIMEBAG must be used at checkout to get the $10 meal.

You can find out whether your local Jimmy John's will be offering the Deliciously Dope Dime Bag by checking whether your neighborhood restaurant has the offer listed on the menu.

What is inside a Jimmy John’s 4/20 goodie bag?

The Deliciously Dope Dime Bag consists of a specially curated sandwich, brownie and chips. Select customers will get the chance to get some additional merch, including a Jimmy John's rolling tray.

Customers will get a “curated combo meal” that consists of a hand-sliced smoked ham and provolone cheese sandwich with all the fixings, including jalapeño ranch, extra oregano-basil, sliced pickles, crispy jalapeños and fresh-sliced lettuce and tomato; a fudge brownie; a bag of Jimmy Chips.

Jimmy John’s says that each component was “meticulously selected to deliver a burst of flavor that Jimmy John's fans are on the hunt for on this high holiday.”

If you are one of the lucky few who scores some additional 4/20 merch, you can expect to receive a Jimmy John’s branded rolling tray.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jimmy John's new Deliciously Dope Dime Bag celebrates 4/20