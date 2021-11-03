'Ageless' Jennifer Lopez stuns fans in throwback Coach ad

Looking for more celebrity and entertainment news? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Jennifer Lopez is taking us back to 2002. (Photo via @jlo Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez is taking us back to 2002.

For Coach's 2021 holiday campaign, the 52-year-old recreated the early 2000s music video for "All I Have," featuring LL Cool J, and fans are loving this "blast from the past."

Coach shared the video to their Instagram on Tuesday. The vignette begins with a scene from the original music video before transitioning to a shot of J. Lo, walking on a snowy night in New York City, in the present day, carrying several Coach handbags, spotlighting the Coach Studio Shoulder Bag.

"Two icons. Two decades. Jennifer Lopez's signature style from her All I Have music video is just as fresh now as it was back then. You know the words, so turn it up, grab your Coach bag and show us your best 'All I Have' Signature moves," the caption reads.

The nostalgic, 20-year-old hit song, and the recreated scene, has fans talking — and praising Lopez for appearing "utterly ageless."

"This is one of my favourite songs!" one Instagram user commented.

"These were the good old days. I miss when music sounded like this," another echoed. "And side note, how does J. Lo look the exact same? The woman is completely and utterly ageless."

"I'm gonna level with you, I did not and never have had intentions of buying a Coach purse. But since y'all are now rocking with the same music as me, I'm reconsidering it," someone else chimed in. "Miss Lopez, you have not aged a single day and that sh-t is crazy."

"Throwback! So iconic," another commented. "Iconic song. such a nostalgic vibe. Makes me feel like a teenager again!"

"She and this song are timeless. Period," one person added. "She's ageless!"

Lopez first joined forces with Coach back in November 2019.

"Jennifer is so authentic. She's determined and she's an original who has followed her own path to do things her own way –– she really embodies the attitude of Coach and our new campaign," Coach's creative director Stuart Vevers told People at the time.

He also happened to mention that he loved her "All I Have" music video — talk about foreshadowing.

"I loved when Jennifer carried the Coach Signature bags in her 2002 video 'All I Have.' She's from New York like Coach, which creates another authentic connection with our heritage," Vevers added.

