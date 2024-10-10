J.Lo's go-to mascara — the 'most important part' of her beauty routine — is just $16

According to reviewers, the singer's must-have lash lengthener will make you look like you're wearing false eyelashes.

Jennifer Lopez has a dewy complexion and always-perfect hair — but she also has amazing lashes. And — according to a Vogue Beauty Secrets interview — these lashes are not yet another case of her hitting the genetic jackpot. The 55-year-old star told Vogue her lush lashes are made possible with It Cosmetics Superhero Mascara, which is currently on sale for $16 at Walmart's big October sale. Not only is this particular product JLo's favorite mascara, the actress/singer told Vogue, it's "the most important part" of her beauty routine.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

It Cosmetics products are high-quality — all of the brand's skin and makeup products are developed in partnership with dermatologists and plastic surgeons. The Superhero Mascara in particular is ophthalmologist-tested. Plus, it's cruelty-free and also free of chemicals like parabens. Last, while it usually rings in at $24 (or more), the mascara is now just $16 at Walmart. That's far less than eyelash extensions which can run you upwards of $150.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Once you try the Superhero Mascara, you'll understand why JLo swears by it. Honestly, even from the Vogue video you can see how it instantly lifts and lengthens the lashes and highlights the singer's eyes. Plus, it not only looks good but it's made with nourishing ingredients like peptides, biotin and collagen which can help improve the health of your lashes over time.

This jet-black, one-coat mascara uses special "stretch" technology to wrap, thicken and darken each individual eyelash as you apply. (Walmart)

What reviewers say 💬

Shoppers feel like A-listers while they're wearing the It Superhero Mascara, giving it a glowing five-star review.

"You will repurchase again and again," explained one happy customer, before raving that the formula, "really makes you look like you're wearing false lashes."

Other five-star reviewers claim It Cosmetics Superhero Mascara is the finest in the category: "This is the best mascara I have ever used. It covers my eyelashes completely and gives them a much thicker look." and "The mascara stays on all day but is really easy to take off with makeup remover."

Yet another fan was impressed with the product's application, "It separates your lashes so naturally, goes on so easily, there are no lashes sticking together, definitely no clumps, and it doesn't flake all over your face."

For many reviewers, both the quality and the price of this lash lengthener is right: "Easy to take off, without making me loose lashes like other mascara. Seems gentle but really gives my lashes length and volume. My favorite mascara ever and I love the price point."

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

