Joan Collins, 91, turns heads in stunning bridal-white dress for celebrations with husband Percy

The couple tied the knot in 2002 at Claridge's Hotel in London (Getty)

Joan Collins is living her best life in London. Following the release of her memoir, Behind the Shoulder Pads, the actress hosted a 'one night only' theatre show on Tuesday. Commemorating her return to the stage, Joan, 91, gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of the production, which included an appearance from her husband, Percy Gibson.

Posting a selection of photos from the night, Joan penned: "What an exciting evening #ahubby and I [had] performing at the Adelphi Theatre London and having a fabulous party at @rules_restaurant (thank you @mcmenemyricky) and great to see @elizabethhurley1 @_louise_faulkner_ @louise.fennell @alisonpapworth Barry Langford #sisterinlaw @hazelcollins8000 and my #bff Evie Bricusse."

Putting on a glamorous display, following the performance, Joan donned a bridal-white satin dress. Wearing her brunette locks down in a bouncy blowdry, she sported a bold red lip and accessorised with pearl droplet earrings, and a gold cross necklace.

It's been a busy few weeks for Joan, who recently stepped out at the 10th Annual Lady Garden Foundation lunch, which raised funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Posing for photos, the mum-of-three was spotted alongside Josephine Daniel, Tamara Beckwith, Sarah Ferguson and her long-time BFF, Elizabeth Hurley.

Joan has been back in London since September. Earlier this year, the star and her husband jetted to their holiday home along the French Riviera. "We try to visit my place every summer. It's incredibly relaxing. There's no traffic, it's right in the middle of the hills of Provence and has a fantastic view," she told Ideal Home in 2023.

Joan at her holiday home in Provence (Instagram)

During their stint abroad, Joan and Percy hosted a number of family members and friends, heading out on an ultra-luxe yacht at one point.

Now that their back in the UK, the couple are staying at Joan's Belgravia property, which she's owned for decades. "I looked at about 60 flats in London. I wanted to be near the West End and the theatres, and near to Chelsea. I love Belgravia, it's wonderfully quiet," the Dynasty star recalled to Publishing Business.

Joan and her husband Percy typically reside in Belgravia, London (Getty)

Percy has been living with Joan at the property for the past 20 years, and in 2019 she commended her husband for acting quickly when their apartment caught ablaze.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the marvellous London Fire Brigade who attended to the terrifying fire in our flat," Joan tweeted at the time. "My hero Percy had already doused the flames consuming the entire wall with a handheld extinguisher."

Joan and Percy at the Claridge's Christmas Tree unveiling in 2023 (Shutterstock)

Thankfully, Joan and Percy's home was saved, and they continue to reside in Belgravia. The actress has listed the Ivy Chelsea Garden on King's Road as a favourite dining spot. Meanwhile, Selfridges and Harrods are her go-to stores, and Claridge's is her number-one place to stay.