Joanna Lumley: ‘When short hotpants came in, I cut up a pair of trousers and wore them out that very night’

It was the London fashion scene which inspired Joanna Lumley’s most famous role, as the permanently inebriated Patsy in Absolutely Fabulous, so it was only fitting that she delivered a star turn on the 40th anniversary of London Fashion Week.

The actress performed a monologue, ‘Confessions of Lilith’ by Fatima Farheen Mirza, at a show staged by the jewellery and accessories label Completedworks. Dressed in head-to-toe cream, with her hair pinned into that famous beehive, she had the hard-to-impress fashion crowd rapt, save for the odd whisper, “she looks fabulous, doesn’t she?”

It represents a full-circle moment for Lumley, 77, who was a model in the 1960s before landing her first credited acting role as a Bond girl in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. She’s enjoying something of a fashion renaissance – earlier this month, she attended the launch of Burberry’s takeover at Harrods, almost 50 years since she modelled for the brand.

She’s been witness to a lot of change in the intervening years, and acknowledges that it can be a more challenging environment for designers today – particularly when it comes to cultural appropriation. “I think a lot of restrictions have come into our lives, and people get quite anxious,” she said backstage after the show. “I think this idea of referencing other cultures and seeing that as an insult is wrong. It’s a compliment because after all, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so people shouldn’t be shocked about it.”

The industry is certainly more sophisticated and curated than her own early days in fashion, when she cut her teeth as a house model for Jean Muir. If you couldn’t afford to buy what you wanted, you made it. “When you were a model you did everything [yourself],” she said. “In those days it was outrageous. Everything was out-rageous. If it wasn’t available in the shops, you made it up. There was no such stuff as red eyeshadow, so I used lipstick. There was no such stuff as kohl for your eyes, so I did scratches of boot polish... As soon as short hotpants came in, I cut up a pair of trousers and wore them out that very night.”

Lumley retains that spirit today. “I quite like fixing stuff myself. I also don’t like looking like the norm.” And there’s nothing wrong with a fashion misstep or three along the way: “The whole thing about fashion is that if you can’t go badly wrong, you’ll never go really right.”

So God forbid anyone who suggests she adhere to any fashion ‘rules’... “Anybody who says ‘you must wear’, or ‘never do’, I will immediately go and do, no matter how tacky it is,” she said.

It made her perfect casting for an event that broke away from the familiar catwalk format. “We liked the idea of a monologue as an alternative to a traditional fashion show, something that weaved in the energy of a live performance,” said Completedworks’ founder Anna Jewsbury. “We wanted it to investigate something personal but also be open to elements of the collective experience that are unknown and unknowable.”

It makes Lumley’s rallying cry to the creatives of today very on-message: “Our city is extraordinary,” she says. “It breaks boundaries and doesn’t have rules. And I love it, but it must keep its courage. It must know that fashion is meant to be fun, gorgeous, beautiful, ephemeral, transient, appalling, and we mustn’t be too afraid.”