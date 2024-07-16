When job hunting, how do I identify good company culture? Ask HR

Johnny C. Taylor Jr. tackles your human resources questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world's largest HR professional society and author of "Reset: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval.”

Question: When looking for a job, how can I identify what kind of culture a company has? What questions should I ask in interviews to determine if a job fits me? – Corwin

Answer: Identifying a company’s culture is an underrated component of job seeking. So, thanks for asking the question. We could all benefit from strategies to evaluate workplace culture, knowing how a particular work environment will mesh with your unique personality and work style.

Before you turn your eye toward any prospective employer, it’s important to understand your preferences and work style. Consider the following questions to help clarify your opinions:

◾ Decision-making: How do you like to make decisions? Are you cautious, or are you a risk-taker?

◾ Dealing with ambiguity: How open are you to accepting unclear or new situations in the workplace?

◾ Structure: How do you respond to varying degrees of structure within a company?

◾ Managerial styles: How comfortable are you with different managerial styles?

◾ Teamwork: Do you prefer to work alone or in teams?

◾ Adaptability: How adaptable are you?

Additionally, clarify your values. What ideals or fundamental beliefs do you live by, both personally and professionally? What motivates you? What qualities do you admire in your role models?

Even before an interview, you can begin to compile insights into an employer’s unique culture. Review their website to understand their mission, vision, values, and history. If possible, speak with current or former employees about their experiences. Look at employee reviews on platforms such as Glassdoor or Indeed to better understand the company’s culture.

During interviews, aim to get a clear understanding of the culture. Remember that even within a smaller group or department, there may be a subculture to consider. Your interview is an opportunity to identify what it means to work for the prospective company, in a specific department, and for your potential manager.

Here are some questions to ask during an interview to gauge company culture:

◾ Can you describe a typical day in this role?

◾ How does the company incorporate its values into daily work?

◾ How does the team collaborate on projects?

◾ How are decisions typically made?

◾ What opportunities are available for professional growth and development?

◾ How is feedback given and received?

◾ How does the company celebrate successes and achievements?

◾ What typically happens when something goes wrong?

Understanding yourself and the prospective employer will empower you to make an informed decision. I hope your next position suits you well!

I’ve worked as a materials engineer for almost five years. I’m weighing a couple of internal job promotions. One is a supervisory position overseeing people who hold my current job. The other is a more specialized materials engineering position that requires some intensive training. Both offer similar pay, but they are very different. What should I consider in weighing these two career moves? – Kasim

I commend you for reaching out as you look to move up the ladder. Many people are content to remain in similar roles throughout their careers, while others seek dynamic evolution. Moving forward doesn’t necessarily mean moving into management; it can also mean advancing toward increased specialization. As you stand at this career crossroads, weighing these fundamentally different paths is crucial to shaping your future.

Niche specialization can often be extremely rewarding and offer a more stable career path. As your work becomes more specialized, fewer people are available to perform it, which can drive up the demand for, and value of, your skills. However, there are other aspects to consider.

Consider the long- and short-term value of the field you would work in. Is there a sustained demand for specialized skills in this area? If so, it pays to stay at the forefront of technological advancements and new tools in your field. Highly specialized work can be lucrative, but technological changes could make certain specializations obsolete. Commit to continuous learning to remain relevant and adaptable. Understand how this role fits into the bigger picture and interacts with other organizational functions.

Moving into management means adopting an entirely new skill set. As a supervisor, you’ll lead front-line workers in executing your organization’s strategic vision. There are key aspects to consider here as well.

Are you interested in inspiring, evaluating, and empowering others? Effective management goes beyond task execution; it involves motivating a team to work well together. A people manager’s success is tied to the performance of the team. Your performance will reflect how well the people under your supervision perform. Do you see yourself enjoying the responsibilities of leadership? Management often involves resolving conflicts, making strategic decisions, and handling administrative tasks.

Ultimately, both paths offer unique opportunities for growth and fulfillment. By carefully considering your interests, career goals, and the insights from those around you, you can make a decision that aligns with your aspirations. Whichever path you choose, you can still have a dynamic, lucrative, and fulfilling career if you prepare accordingly.

I wish you the best in making this significant decision and continued success on your professional journey!

