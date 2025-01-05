Joe Alwyn urges ‘other people’ to move on from Taylor Swift breakup

Joe Alwyn revealed that he’s moved on from his relationship with Taylor Swift and thinks others should, too.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the 33-year-old actor addressed lingering public interest in his six-year relationship with Swift, which ended in early 2023. Alwyn co-wrote tracks on her Folklore and Evermore albums under the pseudonym William Bowery. He was also the subject of many of the pop star’s tracks, including “London Boy.”

When asked if he wanted to move on, the Brutalist star responded, “That’s something for other people to do. We’re talking about something that’s a while ago now in my life.”

He added, “So that’s for other people. That’s what I feel.”

Alwyn addressed concerns about whether their high-profile romance might have overshadowed his career, saying, “I have tried just to focus on controlling what I can control. And, right from the beginning, tried to focus on the things that are meaningful for me: friends, family, work, of course.”

The Favourite actor explained his strategy for dealing with public scrutiny.

“Noise outside of that, I think I’ve done what lots of people who find themselves in the public eye do, which is just try and ignore it,” he said. “If you don’t, and if you let all of that other stuff in, and if it starts to affect you and your behavior, you’re living from the outside in. And then you’re pretty f*****.”

Despite the challenges of staying grounded, Alwyn credits his support system for helping him through. “I have great family and friends and real things in my life; those are the things that kept me tethered to the ground,” he said. “So I don’t know how else to say it, it’s … just in a different room.”

Heading into 2025, the actor expressed optimism. “I always feel optimistic at the top of a new year,” he shared. “No, I feel great, I feel lucky to be in a good place.”

Alwyn has previously spoken about the difficulty of navigating his breakup with Swift. In a June 2024 interview with The Sunday Times Style, he described their time together as “long, loving” and “fully committed.”

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years,” Alwyn said. “That is a hard thing to navigate.”

“What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in.”

He continued: “So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition. And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that.”

Swift and Alwyn ended their relationship in April 2023, coinciding with the start of her record-breaking Eras Tour. Swift has since moved on, confirming her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce in October 2023, following months of speculation.