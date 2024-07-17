Joe Wicks 'proud' as he receives honorary degree

Fitness coach Joe Wicks has been awarded an honorary degree by Loughborough University.

The TV presenter was presented with the honour at a graduation ceremony on Tuesday.

It was in recognition of Mr Wicks' work "championing health and wellbeing for all", which included his "PE with Joe" series during the Covid pandemic.

Mr Wicks described receiving the degree as "an absolute honour and a privilege".

He said: "The university has a great reputation in sport, health, and wellbeing so to receive an honorary degree makes me feel incredibly proud.”

The university said that despite his success with his Body Coach brand, which includes social media accounts with millions of followers, Mr Wicks has "always been committed to improving everyone’s health and wellbeing, giving much of his advice for free so it can be shared as widely as possible".

Pro vice-chancellor for sport at the university, Professor Jo Maher, added: “It is a great honour for us to recognise someone who has had such a positive impact on public health and wellbeing – a cause that is the central focus of all we do here at Loughborough University.

“Joe gets the whole family moving, turns our living rooms into gyms, and makes exercise fun, using his influence to campaign for better access to healthy spaces, healthy foods, and healthy living advice.”

