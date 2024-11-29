Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Best John Lewis Black Friday deals today, including Apple, Ugg, Barbour and more

Whether you're after Christmas gifts or huge savings on a new TV, these are the deals worth seeing.

Marianna Gould
·Assistant Shopping Editor
Updated
Black Friday John Lewis 2022
Snap up these John Lewis Black Friday deals now to avoid disappointment. (Getty Images)

John Lewis's Black Friday sale is here, and you're not going to want to miss out on these great value deals. Whether you're wanting to do a spot of Christmas gift shopping or are looking to save big on pricier items, the high street giant is offering huge reductions this November.

Quick Overview
From savings of up to £300 on state-of-the-art TVs, to £130 off Dyson's popular vacuum, up to 40% off Le Creuset and mega discounts on Apple products, you're bound to find a deal you'll want to add to your basket.

If it's Christmas gifts you're after, you'll find savings of up to 50% on a huge variety of perfume and beauty sets from the likes of Molton Brown, Chanel and Tom Ford, no less. Plus, we've just spotted big discounts on Barbour, Ralph Lauren, Mulberry and Coach.

With hundreds of products on sale and discounts of up to half price, here's our pick of the best Black Friday bargains available.

🔥 Top John Lewis Black Friday deals 🔥

John Lewis

Barbour International Ouston Padded Jacket

£100£199Save £99

This sleek puffer coat is a perfect layering staple. It boasts angled chest pockets and lower welt pockets, as well as a hood.

£100 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Frill Abstract Print Chiffon Midi Dress

£52£65Save £13

This flowy floral number is the perfect transitional piece for autumn to winter. It features stylish bow details on the cuffs and ruffle frills, alongside a watercolour-style print. 

This dress has been tried and tested by the Yahoo UK team - read our review here.

£52 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum in Nickel/Yellow

£200£330Save £130

Save an impressive £130 on this cordless vacuum that's lightweight, fast to charge and boasts a powerful suction for speedy daily cleaning. On a full charge, it offers up to 40 minutes of run-time and two power modes. 

£200 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker 4.7L

£99£170Save £71

This multi-cooker has an impressive six settings. Easily switch between Pressure Cook, Air Crisp, Slow Cook, Steam, Bake/Roast and Sear/Sauté functions. Perfectly sized for up to 2 people, you can cook and crisp a whole 1.5kg chicken.

£99 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Fever-Tree Gin & Tonic Cracker (pack of 4)

£29£36Save £7

Give your guests crackers with a small gift inside they'll actually enjoy.

£29 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Clarins Women’s 12 Day Beauty Advent Calendar

£71£95Save £24

Enjoy 12 of Clarins' most iconic and loved products in the lead-up to Christmas, including everything from a full-size edition of the brand's popular Beauty Flash Balm, and Lip Comfort Oil. 

£71 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Samsung QLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 50 inch

£479£549Save £70

This 50-inch Samsung is currently a bestseller at John Lewis. It's powered by Quantum Dot for exceptional colour volume and Dual LED tech for bolder contrast and a more lifelike picture.

£479 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Fireside Unlit Christmas Tree, 6ft

£79£99Save £20

Bag a new Christmas tree for a whole lot less in the Black Friday sale. This pick is generously sized, with tree tips that are moulded to mimic a real-life spruce. Towards the bottom of the tree, the branches are bushier for extra fullness. 

£79 at John Lewis
Mint Velvet

Mint Velvet Wide Leg Palazzo Trousers

£36£45Save £9

The perfect wide-leg trouser. Simple in design, they're a match for almost anything you already have in your wardrobe.

£36 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Barbour Hailes Tartan Wrap Scarf

£32£40Save £8

Featuring an oversized tartan design in Barbour's signature colours, this scarf would make a great gift this Christmas. 

£32 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Ugg Class Mini Suede Flatform Ankle Boots

£140£175Save £35

Bag these cosy and comfy Uggs with a 20% saving. 

£140 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Apple iPad, 10.9", A14 Bionic Processor, iPadOS

£289£329Save £40

Grab a new iPad in a choice of colourways for less and enjoy a stream of features. Plus, this is a rare deal. 

£289 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Hotel Chocolat Classic Christmas Sleekster

£25£30Save £5

A no-brainer come Christmas time, Hotel Chocolat has dozens of premium chocolate boxes that are perfect for gifting, including this hugely popular festive edition, filled with 28 individual chocolates. 

£25 at John Lewis

🛍️ Best John Lewis Black Friday deals 🛍️

John Lewis

RadleyOak Street Leather Small Zip Top Crossbody Bag

£125£179Save £54

This crossbody bag is made to last in soft grained leather and is super practical. 

£125 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau De Parfum Spray

£60£75Save £15

This iconic perfume is rarely reduced and would make a luxurious Christmas gift. 

£60 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Aesop A Rose By Any Other Name Body Cleanser, 500ml

£29£39Save £10

Shop this best-selling body cleanser from Aesop and enjoy a beautifully fragrant formula that shoppers say "lasts for ages", and leaves your skin "feeling so clean". 

£29 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Monica Vinader Deia Huggie Hoop Earrings

£62£88Save £26

There's currently some great discounts across sought-after jewellery brand, Monica Vinader, on John Lewis — including this gorgeous pair of hoop earrings, available in gold and silver, and designed with a compact textured shape that's ideal for everyday wear.

£62 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Calvin Klein Regular Cotton Stretch Trunks, Pack of 3

£29£42Save £13

Refresh your stock of boxers with this multipack from Calvin Klein. 

£29 at John Lewis
Birkenstock

Arizona Narrow Fit Birko Flor Double Strap Sandals

£69£80Save £11

It doesn't get more staple than this pair of black, double strap sandals from Birkenstock. Designed in the brand's classic shape, with adjustable straps, a shaped cork and latex footbed and shock-absorbing sole, they're the perfect choice for summer. 

£69 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Philips PSA3218/10 Barista Brew Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine

£400£530Save £130

Invest in a new quality coffee machine that's capable of so much. Designed with various features including a premium calibrated tamper, steel portafilter, and precise water pressure gauge, this is perfect for real coffee lovers. 

£400 at John Lewis