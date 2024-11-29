Best John Lewis Black Friday deals today, including Apple, Ugg, Barbour and more

Whether you're after Christmas gifts or huge savings on a new TV, these are the deals worth seeing.

Snap up these John Lewis Black Friday deals now to avoid disappointment. (Getty Images)

John Lewis's Black Friday sale is here, and you're not going to want to miss out on these great value deals. Whether you're wanting to do a spot of Christmas gift shopping or are looking to save big on pricier items, the high street giant is offering huge reductions this November.

From savings of up to £300 on state-of-the-art TVs, to £130 off Dyson's popular vacuum, up to 40% off Le Creuset and mega discounts on Apple products, you're bound to find a deal you'll want to add to your basket.

If it's Christmas gifts you're after, you'll find savings of up to 50% on a huge variety of perfume and beauty sets from the likes of Molton Brown, Chanel and Tom Ford, no less. Plus, we've just spotted big discounts on Barbour, Ralph Lauren, Mulberry and Coach.

With hundreds of products on sale and discounts of up to half price, here's our pick of the best Black Friday bargains available.

John Lewis Fireside Unlit Christmas Tree, 6ft £79 £99 Save £20 Bag a new Christmas tree for a whole lot less in the Black Friday sale. This pick is generously sized, with tree tips that are moulded to mimic a real-life spruce. Towards the bottom of the tree, the branches are bushier for extra fullness. £79 at John Lewis

