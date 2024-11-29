Best John Lewis Black Friday deals today, including Apple, Ugg, Barbour and more
Whether you're after Christmas gifts or huge savings on a new TV, these are the deals worth seeing.
John Lewis's Black Friday sale is here, and you're not going to want to miss out on these great value deals. Whether you're wanting to do a spot of Christmas gift shopping or are looking to save big on pricier items, the high street giant is offering huge reductions this November.
Barbour International Ouston Padded Jacket£100£199Save £99
Frill Abstract Print Chiffon Midi Dress£52£65Save £13
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum in Nickel/Yellow£200£330Save £130
Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker 4.7L£99£170Save £71
Fever-Tree Gin & Tonic Cracker (pack of 4)£29£36Save £7
Clarins Women’s 12 Day Beauty Advent Calendar£71£95Save £24
Samsung QLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 50 inch£479£549Save £70
Fireside Unlit Christmas Tree, 6ft£79£99Save £20
Mint Velvet Wide Leg Palazzo Trousers£36£45Save £9
Barbour Hailes Tartan Wrap Scarf£32£40Save £8
Ugg Class Mini Suede Flatform Ankle Boots£140£175Save £35
Apple iPad, 10.9", A14 Bionic Processor, iPadOS£289£329Save £40
Hotel Chocolat Classic Christmas Sleekster£25£30Save £5
RadleyOak Street Leather Small Zip Top Crossbody Bag£125£179Save £54
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau De Parfum Spray£60£75Save £15
Aesop A Rose By Any Other Name Body Cleanser, 500ml£29£39Save £10
Monica Vinader Deia Huggie Hoop Earrings£62£88Save £26
Calvin Klein Regular Cotton Stretch Trunks, Pack of 3£29£42Save £13
Arizona Narrow Fit Birko Flor Double Strap Sandals£69£80Save £11
Philips PSA3218/10 Barista Brew Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine£400£530Save £130
Barbour Chelsea Sportsquilt Quilted Jacket£119£149Save £30
Tie Neck Short Sleeve Maxi Dress£55£69Save £14
Wisdom & Wonder Shatterproof Baubles, Box of 30, Gold£7£10Save £3
Lumi Therapy Recovery Pod Ice Bath£50£60Save £10
Le Creuset Essentials Cast Iron 24cm Skinny Square Grill£63£105Save £42
Oura Ring Gen3 Heritage Health & Fitness Tracker Smart Ring£249£299Save £50
Barbour Healey Beanie Hat£19£25Save £6
Cashmere Half Zip Jumper£103£129Save £26
Mulberry Medium Lily Glossy Goat Leather Shoulder Bag£875£1,095Save £220
Molton Brown Stocking Filler Bodycare Gift Set£34£42Save £8
Metallic Cap Sleeve Maxi Dress£55£69Save £14
John Lewis Ruffle Maxi Dress, Dark Rose£52£65Save £13
John Lewis Organic Mulberry Silk Standard Pillowcase, Pale Pink£32£45Save £13
John Lewis ANYDAY Rib Scarf£17£19Save £2
BOSS Bottled Eau de Toilette 50ml Fragrance Gift Set£47£59Save £12
Estée Lauder Blockbuster Gift Set£85£411Save £326 with code
Duoflex HX1 Total Care Cordless Vacuum Cleaner£349£499Save £150
Le Creuset Stoneware Mug£14£17Save £3
Philips Sonicare HX3675/15 Series 3100 Electric Toothbrush, Pack of 2£60£140Save £80
Clarins Eau Dynamisante Essentials£35£44Save £9
Bosch Series 6 WGG254Z0GB Freestanding Washing Machine,£499£649Save £150
Neom Perfect Nights Sleep Wellbeing Discovery Gift Set£40£50Save £10
Apple AirPods (4th Generation) with USB-C Charging Case, 2024£119£129Save £10
Lancôme Advanced Génifique 50ml Skincare Gift Set£67£84Save £17
John Lewis ANYDAY Bias Cut Slinky Satin Maxi Dress£47£59Save £12
Dreamland Luxury Heated Throw£50£70Save £20
Beats Solo 4 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones£100£200Save £100
Barbour Tomorrow's Archive Huntington Waxed Jacket£287£359Save £72
Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum£60£75Save £15
From savings of up to £300 on state-of-the-art TVs, to £130 off Dyson's popular vacuum, up to 40% off Le Creuset and mega discounts on Apple products, you're bound to find a deal you'll want to add to your basket.
If it's Christmas gifts you're after, you'll find savings of up to 50% on a huge variety of perfume and beauty sets from the likes of Molton Brown, Chanel and Tom Ford, no less. Plus, we've just spotted big discounts on Barbour, Ralph Lauren, Mulberry and Coach.
With hundreds of products on sale and discounts of up to half price, here's our pick of the best Black Friday bargains available.
This sleek puffer coat is a perfect layering staple. It boasts angled chest pockets and lower welt pockets, as well as a hood.
This flowy floral number is the perfect transitional piece for autumn to winter. It features stylish bow details on the cuffs and ruffle frills, alongside a watercolour-style print.
This dress has been tried and tested by the Yahoo UK team - read our review here.
Save an impressive £130 on this cordless vacuum that's lightweight, fast to charge and boasts a powerful suction for speedy daily cleaning. On a full charge, it offers up to 40 minutes of run-time and two power modes.
This multi-cooker has an impressive six settings. Easily switch between Pressure Cook, Air Crisp, Slow Cook, Steam, Bake/Roast and Sear/Sauté functions. Perfectly sized for up to 2 people, you can cook and crisp a whole 1.5kg chicken.
Give your guests crackers with a small gift inside they'll actually enjoy.
Enjoy 12 of Clarins' most iconic and loved products in the lead-up to Christmas, including everything from a full-size edition of the brand's popular Beauty Flash Balm, and Lip Comfort Oil.
This 50-inch Samsung is currently a bestseller at John Lewis. It's powered by Quantum Dot for exceptional colour volume and Dual LED tech for bolder contrast and a more lifelike picture.
Bag a new Christmas tree for a whole lot less in the Black Friday sale. This pick is generously sized, with tree tips that are moulded to mimic a real-life spruce. Towards the bottom of the tree, the branches are bushier for extra fullness.
The perfect wide-leg trouser. Simple in design, they're a match for almost anything you already have in your wardrobe.
Featuring an oversized tartan design in Barbour's signature colours, this scarf would make a great gift this Christmas.
Bag these cosy and comfy Uggs with a 20% saving.
Grab a new iPad in a choice of colourways for less and enjoy a stream of features. Plus, this is a rare deal.
A no-brainer come Christmas time, Hotel Chocolat has dozens of premium chocolate boxes that are perfect for gifting, including this hugely popular festive edition, filled with 28 individual chocolates.
This crossbody bag is made to last in soft grained leather and is super practical.
This iconic perfume is rarely reduced and would make a luxurious Christmas gift.
Shop this best-selling body cleanser from Aesop and enjoy a beautifully fragrant formula that shoppers say "lasts for ages", and leaves your skin "feeling so clean".
There's currently some great discounts across sought-after jewellery brand, Monica Vinader, on John Lewis — including this gorgeous pair of hoop earrings, available in gold and silver, and designed with a compact textured shape that's ideal for everyday wear.
Refresh your stock of boxers with this multipack from Calvin Klein.
It doesn't get more staple than this pair of black, double strap sandals from Birkenstock. Designed in the brand's classic shape, with adjustable straps, a shaped cork and latex footbed and shock-absorbing sole, they're the perfect choice for summer.
Invest in a new quality coffee machine that's capable of so much. Designed with various features including a premium calibrated tamper, steel portafilter, and precise water pressure gauge, this is perfect for real coffee lovers.