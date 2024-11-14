This £49 jumper is the star of John Lewis's 2024 Christmas advert

Hundreds have already flocked to buy it after spotting it in the retailer's poignant festive advert.

This must-have winter jumper is just £49 and selling at serious pace. (John Lewis / Yahoo Life UK)

John Lewis just debuted this year's iconic Christmas ad, and there's one item of clothing that takes centre stage — this Fair Isle Wool Blend Knit Jumper, worn by the advert's lead character.

The hotly-anticipated ad tells the sentimental story of a woman frantically searching for a last-minute present for her sister. Searching for the perfect gift, we see her go on a nostalgic journey through her childhood, before returning to reality and reuniting with her sister to exchange Christmas gifts.

Throughout the advert, the main character is pictured wearing the retailer's best-selling knit, styled with a pair of classy faux leather trousers, longline brown coat, crisp white shirt and black loafers.

As a result, it's now running dangerously low in stock (although we're hoping it will get restocked), after hundreds of shoppers have flocked to purchase the festive knit. Luckily, it's also available in navy for those who didn't managed to snag the original.

John Lewis Fair Isle Wool Blend Knit Jumper, Natural/Multi The number one best-selling knit at John Lewis, enjoy a classic Fair Isle print that will never go out of fashion, complete with a round neckline, long sleeves and regular fit. £49 at John Lewis

The "perfect chic winter purchase", as one shopper put it, this in-demand jumper is ideal for the festive season, and can be styled a whole host of ways depending on the occasion. And at just £49, it couldn't be more fairly priced.

If you want the exact look featured in the retailer's Christmas ad, you'll be glad to hear you can also shop the Faux Leather Straight Leg Trousers for just £39. Fully stocked and available in sizes 6 to 20, one shopper described them as "Reasonably priced, great length and fashionable".

John Lewis Faux Leather Straight Leg Trousers This pair of straight leg faux leather trousers are a great staple to have in your winter wardrobe. £39 at John Lewis

Why we rate it

First things first, the shape is perfect. Designed with long sleeves and a classic round neckline, there's nothing not to love about this versatile jumper.

The print itself is subtle yet impactful and can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. We love how John Lewis has styled it online, with a smart white shirt peeking through, wide leg trousers, classy trench and pumps.

Say hello to this year's must-have Christmas jumper. (John Lewis)

Versatile in design, it looks great with a white shirt layered underneath, or on its own. (John Lewis)

We love the darker navy style with pops of red. (John Lewis)

It's perfect for those who prefer an understated look at Christmas, over glitz and glam. (John Lewis)

Shop the natural jumper Shop the navy jumper

The classic cut makes it easy to pair with existing pieces you already have in your wardrobe — whether it's a pair of your favourite jeans, pleated skirt or faux leather trousers — while the ribbed detailing around the hem, neckline and cuffs gives it added dimension, and brings the whole design together.

A great choice for those who prefer more of an understated look at Christmas, rather than something covered head-to-toe in sequins and glitter, it's also very comfortable to wear, made from a soft and warm wool blend that doesn't scratch.

Set to sell out fast, you'll want to add it to your shopping basket fast if you want a chance at wearing it this winter.

What the reviews say

Hundreds of shoppers have rushed to purchase the jumper after spotting it in this year's John Lewis Christmas ad, but even ahead of the advert dropping, customers have been pointing out this knit's great value, excellent quality and comfortable fit.

"Beautiful jumper - not to heavy lovely autumnal colours - looks fabulous with jeans and a little brown skirt tights and boots. I've received tonnes of compliments. Quality excellent i'm sure I'll be recycling this wonderful jumper each year!"

"The quality of this jumper is excellent. It's quite a big fit but lovely and soft and the fairisle pattern is very striking. Overall I think it is good value for money."

"I really liked this pattern and super cosy for winter. Love the neutral colour, too. Goes well with any coloured bottoms, but I like wearing black bottoms most of the time."

"Great quality and price. A little short in the body so best with a shirt underneath."

"Good value because this is 80% wool and so comfy to wear. I'm usually 8 before maternity and now I'm 38 weeks, 10 fits perfectly. Happy with this sweater!"

