Join us at the Boise Farmers Market, meet reporter Nicole Blanchard and learn about recycling

It used to be that all recycling went into one bin and that was that. It’s a lot more complicated now.





Today Boise picks up recyclable paper, metals and plastic through its Curb It program. It also picks up the Hefty Renew Program orange bags filled with plastics that are not able go in the regular plastic recycling. It picks green waste that it turns into compost, and will pick up glass for an extra fee — or it lets you drop it off for free. And of course, it still picks up regular garbage.







Each program has its own receptacles and its own rules about what does and doesn’t go in.

Who isn’t confused by it all? Here’s a chance to get answers to your questions.

Idaho Statesman reporter Nicole Blanchard and Boise Orange Bag recycling expert Catherine Chertudi will join the city’s Curb It team from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the city’s booth at the Boise Farmers Market, at Shoreline Drive and Americana Boulevard.

Nicole is part of a team of Statesman journalists who have delved into these issues in Trash Troubles, an ongoing 2024 series on recycling, waste management and the impact on the environment in Boise and the Treasure Valley. So far we’ve covered what do to with e-waste, the challenges of plastics recycling, the pressure that growth is placing on the Ada County Landfill, and the benefits of the city’s composting program. We’ve learned that there are misconceptions about and a lack of trust in some programs.

So bring your questions. What you ask will help us shape an upcoming story about which plastics go where — recycling, orange bags or landfill.





If you want to ask a question in advance or request an appointment click here.

You don’t need an appointment to come, but if you’d like to make one to talk with Nicole or have the contents of your orange bag audited by the experts, sign up below.

See you at the Market!

Idaho Statesman reporter Nicole Blanchard

Nicole Blanchard, Idaho Statesman investigative and outdoors reporter