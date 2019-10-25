Jonas Brothers Fans Call Out 'Disrespectful' Concertgoer for Groping Nick Jonas Onstage

Jonas Brothers fans did not think this was “Cool” — and neither did Nick.

A concertgoer at the JoBros’ Hollywood Bowl show Monday was caught stroking Nick’s upper leg and reaching for his butt. Multiple fan videos captured how a security guard steps in, pushing the girl’s hand away.

The guard’s insistence wasn’t enough as she reached to touch Nick again — and this time, the “Close” singer, 27, had to pull his leg away and turn around, asking the fan to quit touching him. Nick, Kevin and Joe were in the middle of performing “Only Human.”

“WTF this is very disrespectful!!” one fan wrote along with the video on Twitter.

“This is honestly so hard to watch,” another fan wrote. “Can they not get it through their heads that Nick is clearly uncomfortable as he turns back to look at them and tried to swat their hand away? Ugh, this is not how you should treat them. They’re people just like us who don’t need to feel violated.”

“Dear @nickjonas on behalf of the rest of the fandom I really want to apologize for what happened at the Hollywood Bowl,” one fan wrote. “No one should be touched like that without consent, by a stranger. I hope the rest of us can make it up to you by showing what respect is”

A different fan-taken video shows Nick — sporting an orange suit — turning from his performance to stare at the woman in disapproval.

“Gosh if looks could kill,” one fan wrote.

The recently reunited boy band kicked off their Happiness Begins world tour in early August, performing a total of 92 shows through February. They’ll close off their world tour performing at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris.

In 2017, Harry Styles fans took to Twitter with the hashtag #RespectHarry after a fan grabbed Styles’ crotch while he performed “Kiwi” at the Hollywood Bowl.

“Then y’all wonder why artists put barriers between the stage and the crowd. This is disgusting,” one fan wrote with the hashtag at the time.