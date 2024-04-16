Jonathan Bailey in talks to star in new Jurassic World movie

The Bridgerton star is in talks to star alongside Scarlett Johansson, who is also circling a role in the fourth Jurassic World movie, according to Deadline. John Wick director David Leitch was initially attached to direct the project but he dropped out of the film and was replaced by Gareth Edwards, best known for helming Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Creator. Universal executives are fast-tracking the feature and have already set its release date for 2 July 2025. Pre-production is expected to ramp up if and when the actors sign their deals.