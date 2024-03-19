Jonathan Majors sued by former girlfriend for assault and defamation

Jonathan Majors leaves the Manhattan criminal courthouse in New York, on 18 December 2023. Photograph: Seth Wenig/AP

Jonathan Majors’ former girlfriend has filed a lawsuit accusing the Creed III and Marvel actor of battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, malicious prosecution and defamation.

Majors, 34, in December was found guilty of misdemeanor charges of assault and harassment in connection to a March 2023 altercation with his then-girlfriend, actor and dancer Grace Jabbari. Sentencing for the criminal case is set for 8 April.

In a civil lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, Jabbari claimed Majors subjected her to “a pattern of pervasive domestic abuse that began in 2021 and extended through 2023”, according to legal documents obtained by the Guardian.

The lawsuit accuses Majors of exhibiting “concerning” behavior towards Jabbari as early as September 2021 including “verbal assaults and frightening anger”, before allegedly escalating to physically attacking her in July 2022.

The lawsuit claims Majors physically attacked Jabbari again in September 2022, causing “serious injuries to her body. Soon after, Grace disclosed the physical abuse to a member of Jonathan’s management team in an effort to get him help. Majors was furious when he learned that Grace had outed him as an abuser.”

Related: Jonathan Majors accused of physical and emotional abuse by two more women

The suit also alleges that Majors “resorted to very publicly abusing her reputation” and that he had called her “a liar at every turn … with the goal of convincing the world that Grace is not a victim of domestic abuse but instead a crazy liar”.

The civil suit, which demands a jury trial, accuses Majors of battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, malicious prosecution, and defamation. Jabbari is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

Priya Chaudhry, Majors’ lawyer in the criminal case, said in an emailed statement that the lawsuit “is no surprise. Mr. Majors is preparing counterclaims against Ms. Jabbari.” She did not elaborate.

Story continues

“It takes true bravery to hold someone with this level of power and acclaim accountable. Bravery that Grace Jabbari has demonstrated at every stage of the legal process,” a statement by Jabbari’s lawyer, Brittany Henderson, said. “We strongly believe that through this action, truth and transparency will bring Grace the justice that she deserves.”

The civil suit comes nearly one year after Majors was arrested in New York on allegations that he choked, assaulted and harassed Jabbari. The actor had hoped the criminal trial would vindicate him and restore his status as an emerging Hollywood star. He was ultimately convicted of third-degree assault and second-degree harassment. Hours after the verdict, Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Co dropped him.

In February, two more women came forward to accuse Majors of physical and emotional abuse.