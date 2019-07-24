Jordan from Love Island's reaction to getting friend-zoned was priceless

From Cosmopolitan

Love Island's Jordan Hames went behind girlfriend Anna Vakili's back to tell India Reynolds he liked her last night, only for her to walk away with Ovie Soko.



While many fans were seething on Anna's behalf, others couldn't help but feel sorry for Jordan, considering his reaction to being friend-zoned. Awkward.

If you're anything like us, you're probably still recovering from last night's Love Island. Things kicked off majorly between Jordan Hames and Anna Vakili, when she found out he was chirpsing India Reynolds behind her back.

"Firstly, obviously I know that you are getting on with Ovie and I'm not trying to get in the way of that at all," Jordan told India. "I just wanted to get something off my chest. I don't regret anything with making Anna my girlfriend, but over the last couple of days I've found myself gravitating towards you. After a few conversations that we've had in here, I feel like we get on well and we naturally have good conversations."

India diplomatically replied, "Obviously like, I talk to Ovie and I talk to some of the girls, but other than that, you're like my mate in here. You're the only person that made an effort, do you know what I mean?"

The friend-zone to end all friend-zones, right? Which is probably why Jordan responded, "Mate?", while giving a sheepish nod. Oh GOD it's awkward:

"Jordan got relocated to the friend zone ASAP 🤡🤡🤡 #LoveIsland," one person wrote on Twitter, while another added, "All that drama Jordan has caused for India to friend zone him loooool."

A third commented, "Still thinking about Jordan getting "mate zoned" not even in the friend zone looool I'm dead #LoveIsland [sic]"

I’m actually crying



The way Jordan says “mate”😪😭#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Te2FGPhcqR



— Abdi TV (@AbdiTV) July 23, 2019

lol Jordan just got friend zone by India #LoveIsland — Fay💘 ╪ (@fahrellelouox) July 23, 2019

still thinking about Jordan getting "mate zoned" not even in the friend zone looool i'm dead #LoveIsland — Ham Linky (@HamLinky) July 24, 2019

And it was at that moment, Jordan realised he F’d up 😂😂😂 MATE!!!! #loveisland pic.twitter.com/xREbBIkSRq — Ty Francis (@tronefrancis29) July 23, 2019

Did Jordan seriously just start WW3 just for India to say she sees him as a mate🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😄😄 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/7MY3JQjsLT — sally123xx (@sally123xx1) July 23, 2019

Is anybody else feeling a bit sorry for Jordan? No? Girlfriend Anna certainly isn't, after she blew her lid when Maura Higgins told her what Jordan was doing.

"You like her?" Anna seethed. "Maura just told me you like her. You tried to tell me today you like another girl? What kind of guy asks a girl to be his girlfriend and two days later cracks on with someone else? You have a f***ing girlfriend you idiot. You asked me to be your girlfriend to get through to the finals because you're a game player."







