Love Island star Maura Higgins 'adores' Pete Wicks amid reports of romance with Strictly pro Jowita Prystal

Although Jowita Przystal and Pete Wicks have sizzling chemistry on Strictly Come Dancing, it has been revealed that Pete is in a relationship with Laura Island star, Maura Higgins.

Maura has spoken about her relationship with Jowita's celebrity dance partner Pete after the pair were spotted kissing one another following a date at Gloria in east London. Speaking on the We Need to Talk podcast, she explained: "We just get on very, very well. I adore him, he's an amazing person. Do you know what's so weird? We met very soon after me coming off Love Island and we just instantly clicked. Our humour is the same.

Pete Wicks and Jowita danced the Rumba to Don't Look Back In Anger by Oasis (BBC)

"It's like that sick, dark humour. It's very abusive. We abuse each other. Very nasty, it's hilarious."

Although Pete appears to be in very happy relationships, he has certainly become fast friends with Jowita while training for Strictly, with Pete joking that they planned to ink matching tattoos if they win the Glitterball trophy.

Maura opened up about Pete (Getty)

Chatting on Loose Women, he said: "I've got a fair few tattoos so if we win then we're going to get a couple of Glitterballs." Jowita added: "I've never laughed so much in my life during this three weeks and I absolutely love every second with Pete. But I need to admit, we have a lot of laughs, but the focus and determination this man has - outstanding."