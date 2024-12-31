Joyce McCrindle obituary

Joyce McCrindle returned to education in her 30s to support her family when her husband fell ill

My mother-in-law, Joyce McCrindle, who has died aged 91, was a dedicated primary school teacher. A Manxwoman, she lived and breathed the island, leading a life of determination, intellectual curiosity and resilience.

After departing for Scotland and eventual teacher training at Craigie College of Education in Ayr (1965-68), Joyce went on to complete 20 years as a teacher. This was mostly undertaken in Scotland, at Fisherton, Newton Head and Girvan primary schools in Ayrshire, from 1969 to the end of the 1980s. Then, in 1988-89, she joined Saints John and Monica primary school in Birmingham and a private school in Ibiza. During this time, Joyce would often return to the Isle of Man, her “dear old Ellan Vannin”.

Born in the Manx town of Peel, Joyce was one of the eight children of Frank Gallagher, a mariner, and his wife, Kitty (nee Ross). A bright student, Joyce was offered a scholarship to Buchan school on the island, but the family did not have the money to buy a uniform. Times were especially tough during the second world war, as Frank was away on naval service. Instead, Joyce attended Douglas high school for girls.

She left school at 17 and, in 1950, married Robert McCrindle, a Scottish fisherman whom she had met at Peel harbour while he was working there. Robert came from a seagoing Ayrshire family and Joyce moved to the village of Maidens on the Clyde coast.

There she made her home. But, in the mid-60s, Robert suffered a series of heart disorders and had to quit the sea and the family boat. Joyce, who was only in her early 30s, with four young children and no income, returned to education to earn a living.

Robert’s health gradually worsened, and he died aged 57 in 1988. Joyce remained in Maidens after his death. Always a restless spirit, and an enthusiast for travel, she packed her holiday suitcase as often as possible.

Trips included the great museums and concert halls of the world, from New York, Shanghai and Paris to the Prado in Madrid. If she was not heading for an airport or bus depot, she would be researching her next trip. Her travels were woven into her teaching, opening up the world of art, history and (sometimes) opera to the young of Ayrshire.

In 2020, Joyce moved into sheltered housing in Girvan then to Creggan Bahn Court nursing home in Ayr for her final months, where she would proudly tell staff: “I circumnavigated the globe, you know.”

She is survived by her four children, Kathryn, Rosemary, Sean and my wife, Jane, nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, an older sister, Mary, and two younger sisters, Susan and Lorraine.