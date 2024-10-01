Juicy Couture's Latest Zodiac Collection Is Written in the Stars

Calling all zodiac enthusiasts, Juicy Couture has just launched a collection that's made for you -- literally. The brand's latest zodiac-inspired line gives a fresh spin to the classic velour tracksuit. Instead of the usual "Juicy" bling, you'll find your zodiac sign sparkling in diamantés on the back of hoodies and pants.

The collection features three dreamy colors: "Juicy Pink," a soft bubblegum pastel, "Night Sky," a rich navy blue and a crushed black. The campaign shows each zodiac sign rocking their signature Juicy Couture look, reflecting their unique personality. Take Capricorns for example -- they're known for being determined, ambitious and hard on themselves yet always pushing for more. In the campaign, the Capricorn character is the definition of girlboss, handling life like a pro while staying effortlessly chic in a sleek black, Capricorn velour tracksuit.

Available in sizes XXS-XXL, these starry tracksuits are ready to be shopped now on Juicy Couture online. Click the gallery to see more photos from the campaign.

If you're looking for more Juicy Couture tracksuits, read about its Fall/Winter 2024 collection.