Julia Bradbury says her cancer was missed twice on a mammogram due to having dense breasts

The presenter was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 and appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss a new NHS trial using AI to help detect cancer cells more quickly.

Video Transcript

Very interesting because your breast cancer was missed twice.

Yes, it was.

So I've got something called dense breasts, which I have to explain because 40% of women have dense breasts.

It's nothing to do with the shape or size.

It's to do with your tissue, the density of the tissue, and it makes it very difficult to detect cancer on mammograms, on, on that type of imaging because Brent's tests show up white on a mammogram and cancerous tumours show up white.

So the description by many medics is it's like looking for a snowball in a snowstorm.