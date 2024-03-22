Julia Fox to host OMG Fashun with Zendaya's stylist Law Roach

Julia Fox wears princess diana corset in london (Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin)

Over recent years, Julia Fox has cemented her place in the fashion realm as an avant-garde style muse.

Whether she's wearing dry cleaning bags as dresses, Princess Diana corsets or giving the latest trends her signature quirky makeover, her experimental street style and red carpet looks have captured global attention.

Though some may have initially thought this was a result of the Kanye West effect after she briefly dated the multihyphenate A-lister (whose girlfriends all seem to have an eccentric fashion agenda), the 34-year-old has proven that wearing clothing that is totally unique, daring and utterly traffic-stopping, is all part of her nature.

The model, actress and author is about to add TV presenter to her list of career accolades, as she prepares to co-host E!'s OMG Fashun series with none other than Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach.

The new fashion design competition series gives budding fashion creators who want to shake up the industry, the chance to win a $10k prize and of course, the seal of approval from two style mavens.

Julia shared a sneak peek video to her Instagram, and fashion fans are in for a treat. Revealing some of her outfits from the show we see her don a drawer on her head, keyrings as hair accessories and metallic silver breastplates - a normal day at the office for the Uncut Gems star...

She shared the video with her 1.5m followers saying: "I still can’t believe this is really happening!!! #OMGFashun with *my* muse @lawroach coming to @eentertainment MAY 6th!!! Nothing gets me going like something upcycled and I hope this show can inspire ppl to create couture with their crap and save the world one outfit at a time [emojis] follow @omg.fashun for sneak peaks and behind the scenes."

She'll be co-hosting alongside Law Roach - the iconic fashion stylist best known for his work with Zendaya, Celine Dion and Hunter Schafer. Last year he became infamous for performing Hollywood’s most dramatic exit of 2023 by announcing his retirement onInstagramclaiming “The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me!”

In a post with an image that simply contained a red and white sign saying ‘retired’, he explained to his 1.2 million followers: “My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve [sic] supported me and my career over the years.Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not"

Despite such adamance, he has continued working with Zendaya, and is responsible for her truly mesmerising tourdrobes as of late.

Law and Julia are both 'fashun' icons in their own right, and we can't wait to see them team up this spring.