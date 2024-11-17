Julia Fox's deconstructed leather football-inspired look is 'so Julia'

Is it method dressing or is it just 'so Julia?' Either way, style icon Julia Fox just broke the internet with her latest show-stopping look, and fans are all bowing down to the mother of fashion.

While fittingly introducing fellow social media icon Charli XCX ahead of her Saturday Night Live performance - she was the muse for the artist's summer hit, 360, after all - Julia stepped out from her audience seat wearing one her most unique fits yet; a deconstructed leather football-inspired outfit, which left little to the imagination.

To unpack, the look consisted of a teeny bondage-style leather bra, complete with metal rings on the straps and bust, two buckles and a silver heart-shaped clasp to secure it together. Julia paired the tiny piece with a pair of long black fingerless gloves, which featured a white sports stripe down either side and fixed together with corseted ribbon.

The theme continued on the bottom half, as the 34-year-old donned a pair of black leather micro shorts with white stripes and ribbons at the groin. The hotpants were attached to more corset-style ribbon which fastened onto a pair of matching trousers that mirrored a classic tracksuit.

Julia enhanced the one-of-a-kind fit - perhaps also inspired by her recent film, The Trainer, which follows fitness expert Jack, who takes an unhinged swing at pursuing his version of the American dream - with dramatic hair and makeup looks. Sporting severe black block eyeliner and bleached brows, she added a nude lip to emphasise the eyes. Julia then went for a striking wet look, styling her blonde locks in intricate finger waves.

After posting the clip of her introducing her pal Charli to the stage, fans went wild in the comments section, all making the same reference to the Brat hit. From "she's everywhere" to "she's so Julia," people also simply called Queen Julia "goals."

