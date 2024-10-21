Julia Roberts' blonde shaggy bob is about to be your new favourite hairstyle

In case you missed it, earlier this year, Julia Roberts ditched her long brunette locks and replaced them with a dramatic blonde bob haircut – talk about a transformation, hey?! Now, circa three months later, the actor has once again zhuzhed up her hair look but this time, with a style that we can all recreate at home. 'Tis the season of textured waves, people!

Over the weekend, the Pretty Woman actor attended the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame event where the foundation announced this year's inductees for music's highest honour. Of course, for such a coveted night, Julia turned up and out with a beauty look to note and more specifically, hair that had us reeling with envy.

Her longtime hairstylist and friend, Serge Normant – whose clientele also includes Sarah Jessica Parker, Elizabeth Hurley and Claudia Schiffer, to name a few – shared a two-part carousel of the soft beachy curls in question over on Instagram. "@juliaroberts ❤️ last night on her way to honor the Dave Matthew’s band at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland! What a Beautiful night that was!" Serge wrote in the caption of his post.

Not only do we love the effortless style but the length and colour too. As shown, Julia's sunkissed tresses sits perfectly on the collarbone. Sandy blonde bobs for winter 2024? You betcha!

Kevin Kane - Getty Images

Keen to try the look out yourself? Well, we've rounded up some of our favourite products to do so, making your life that lil bit easier... You're welcome.

Jules, watch out; we're coming for your 'do!

Follow Lia on Instagram.





