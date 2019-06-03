Julie Chen Opens Up About Hosting 'Big Brother' Following Her Husband's Scandal

From Good Housekeeping

When Big Brother season 20 wrapped up at the end of September last year, fans weren't sure what was going to happen to longtime host Julie Chen.

Just weeks prior, Julie's husband of 15 years, former CBS executive Les Moonves, was forced to resign following a string of sexual misconduct allegations (Les denied any non-consensual sexual relations). Four months later, CBS stripped Les of his $120-million severance package. The board claimed in December that they had every right to fire Les, alleging he committed "willful and material misfeasance" and failed to cooperate in the company's investigation.

Days after CBS ousted Les, Julie announced that she was departing from CBS's The Talk. At the time, she cited wanting to spend more time with her family as the reason.

Does this all mean Julie Chen isn't hosting Big Brother season 21 in 2019?

Even though Julie stepped away from The Talk for good, it appears she'll still host Big Brother season 21. On Instagram, the show's account posted a photo of Julie holding keys to the famous Big Brother house while calling out that the next season begins on Tuesday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

Her return isn't exactly shocking. After all, Julie hosted the second season of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, which began in January 2019. Back then, Julie gave her fans insight into how she was feeling coming back to the show for the first time since her husband's scandal.

"So excited to be back on this stage," Julie wrote on Instagram prior to Celebrity Edition's first episode.

However, Julie has made it very clear that she is standing by her husband. Following a July 2018 New Yorker exposé where six women accused Les of sexual misconduct, Julie tweeted that she "stood behind him" and claimed that he is "a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader."

What's more, when Big Brother season 20 wrapped up last fall and Celebrity Edition began in January, Julie signed off the episodes saying, "I'm Julie Chen Moonves. Good Night." She had previously only called herself "Julie Chen" before the scandal.

Deadline reports that while Julie may be coming back this year, it's not set in stone that she'll return again. Her contract is good for season 21, but it's still up in the air whether or not CBS will ask Julie to host beyond this summer's series.





