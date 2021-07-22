We're obsessed with 'Siesta Key' star Juliette Porter's $58 Lululemon tank— and we're not the only ones

Looking for more celebrity and entertainment news? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Juliette Porter wore a Lululemon look on the July 21 episode of MTV's "Siesta Key." (Images via Instagram/JuliettePorter/MTVSiestaKey)

Juliette Porter returned to "Siesta Keys" looking ready to work.

The 24-year-old returned to this week's episode of the hit reality show after being sent home from a group vacation over an altercation with co-star, Kelsey Owens.

After taking time to work on herself, Porter looked ready to work (and work out) while she discussed her swimwear brand.

Juliette Porter wearing Lululemon Align Tank and Align Leggings on "Siesta Key" (Image via MTV)

Porter looked sporty chic in head-to-toe Lululemon while she prepared for an upcoming JMP photoshoot. While running a business may be stressful, Porter looked cool and collected in a white Align Tank ($58) and heathered black Align Leggings ($98). The MTV star accessorized the look with a chainlink monogram Serefina necklace ($38) and an Apple fitness watch.

The Align collection are Lululemon fan-favourites and a frequent celeb go-to, having been spotted on the likes of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Kristin Cavallari and Charli D'Amelio.

Lululemon Align Tank Top as seen on Juliette Porter.

SHOP IT: Lululemon, $58

The Align Tank Top has earned more than 1,500 five star reviews from Lululemon shoppers for being a light-support tank with built-in shelf bra that you can wear while you get into your yoga flow and your favourite low-intensity workouts. Like their Align Leggings, the Align Tank is made from Nulu fabric with four-way stretch.

"This was my first time purchasing an Align Tank, and I love it!" a shopper wrote. "I did read some of the reviews before buying, and most said to size up, so I ordered a 6, my usual is a 4, and it fits perfectly."

The contour tank is ideal for smaller busts and may not be suited for anyone with larger than a B cup looking for additional support during workouts. However, some Lululemon shoppers have said they have worn a bra under their tank for additional support. The Align Tank does have pockets for removable cups, which would help with lighter coloured tanks, like Porter's white look.

Lululemon Align Leggings as seen on Juliette Porter.

SHOP IT: Lululemon, $98

"Love, love, love," another said. "It's so soft and comfortable, pairs with just about anything! I can wear it with or without bra which is also a bonus! The only bad thing I have to say about this is that it does run really small, so if you have any breasts then i would suggest going up a size or two."

The Align Tank is cropped to pair well with high waisted leggings, like the matching Align Leggings. The leggings are available in 14 colours, however only a few shades are available in expanded size (up to a size 18).

According to Lululemon shoppers, the key to making your Align leggings last for years all comes down to how you wash them. One shopper said they've been only washing their leggings in cold water with dye-free detergent and always hanging them to dry, and have been able to prevent pilling since purchasing them in 2019.

"I’ve had these leggings for almost two years now, and they are just the best," another said. "No pilling and still in perfect condition. They're super comfortable and the material is so soft. These can be worn casually or actively! Love these leggings!"

