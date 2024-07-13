All About July's Full Buck Moon and What It Means for Your Zodiac Sign

This month's full moon is nicknamed the 'Buck Moon' and peaks on July 21, 2024

Oh deer, July's Buck Moon is almost here!

This month's full moon, nicknamed after the antlered animal, rises on July 21 and peaks at 3:17 a.m. P.T. this year.

Like most lunar displays approaching its fullest phase, skywatchers will be able to spot it reaching its wholeness as early as July 18 in the night sky. After the moon's peak, it will begin to wane around July 24.

Its radiant appearance, of course, is all dependent upon the weather conditions during the moon's rise and the location from which it's being watched from Earth. Fortunately, the full moon's astronomical energy will surely be felt regardless of its physical display from down below.

"These are the most intense periods during the lunar cycle," PEOPLE's resident astrologer Kyle Thomas says. "Full moons energetically speed things up and have a stronger gravitational pull on Earth."

The Buck Moon will be a full moon in Capricorn this year, the tenth zodiac sign on the wheel and opposite polarity of Cancer. Capricorn is a Cardinal Earth sign, which Thomas says "can help us to pioneer toward our goals and see results."

Thomas says there are also "many factors" to pay attention to when reviewing the Buck Moon's cosmic energy, like its "beautiful link" with Mars and Uranus. This can bring "passion, courage and a desire for action" which can "result in positive changes and surprises in our lives."

The planets are all in a "vast dance" at this time. Even if we have hurdles thrown at us, Thomas says "the best thing to do" is to "focus and brainstorm ways you can build toward your greatest legacy."

Read on for what July's full moon means for you according to your zodiac sign, per Kyle Thomas' predictions!



Aries (March 21-April 19)

Aries Horoscope

Ramp up your ambitious nature, Aries! "Now could bring a major payoff in regards to your hard work," predicts Thomas.

With the moon igniting your ambitions and putting a spotlight on your professional life, Thomas says "you’ll be seeing a major moment around your career." He notes it could create "glorious success" if you’re on the right track, especially in the form of a promotion, award, public recognition or new job offer.

If you’re not in the right lane, however, Thomas says you may realize it’s time to "re-strategize" your professional plans.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Taurus Horoscope

You’re racing a mile a minute, Taurus! Get ready for an opportunity to embrace a sense of expansion and adventure.

"You’re ready to step out of your comfort zone and peer into the vast horizon," says Thomas. "This would be a fantastic time to plan long-distance travel or focus on international relations, immigration or jetting off somewhere exotic."

Mixing and mingling with different people, cultures and spiritualities could also "open up your mind," Thomas adds. If you’re involved in publishing or academics, he predicts "a big moment around these themes" could also appear.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Gemini Horoscope

Embrace your sensitivity now, Gemini. "The truth in union will be here to face now," says Thomas.

On one hand, he says "you could be growing closer" to someone. On the other, "you may be splitting apart like leaves in the wind" around this lunation. "Intimacy and sexuality will be ignited if you’re in a happy relationship," he adds.

Elsewhere in Thomas' prediction, he points out financial matters. "You could see the arrival of a bigger benefits package, venture capital, a line of credit or loan," he puts forth. "Or you may see a shift around your assets or investments."

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Cancer Horoscope

Union is where you’ll find your power now, Cancer. "Partnership will be your most important focus now," Thomas notes.

If you’re in a happy union, he says to "expect to be growing closer" and "making long-term promises." It could be in the way of moving in, getting engaged, committing or tying the knot.

If your relationship is the opposite, he says you might find it’s "time to face the music" and "go separate ways." He adds, "Contracts, negotiations and client relations in business could also appear."

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Leo Horoscope

You’re rocking and rolling like a productive machine, Leo! You’re firing on all cylinders around this full moon.

While you love to be busy, Thomas says this lunation "will see you juggling many different responsibilities, plans, routines and projects." You could be finishing off a "major endeavor for your employer" or "leaving one job to begin another," he puts forth.

If you’re out of work or looking for a better job, Thomas says to "keep your eyes out and apply!"

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Virgo Horoscope

The stars are shimmering with so much sweet energy for you now, Virgo. "Magic and romance are in the air for you now," says Thomas.

As the full moon rises, he says "your heart could nearly burst with joy." That's why he considers this period "an amazing time" to relax, have fun and embrace your heart's desires. "You may find yourself living in the moment and reveling in what makes you happy," he adds.

Regardless if single or attached, Thomas says to "focus on romance" and "you could find yourself falling in love." If creative, he considers this "a great time to immerse yourself in art."

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Libra Horoscope

Take a peek at your home and family, Libra. Thomas predicts your domestic life "will be especially important now," especially if you’re hosting an event, inviting family over or even preparing for a move or renovation.

If you’d like to make a change — such as redecorating or looking at real estate — Thomas says "you’ll also be quite in luck." If your family needs help in any way, he predicts "you may also need to step in."

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Scorpio Horoscope

It’s like you’re ready to skyrocket now, Scorpio! "The world is listening to you even more than usual now as your mind and communication talents are especially peaked," says Thomas.

Therefore, he considers this a great time to "speak up and get moving" on a writing, speaking, advertising or educational project. "A contract may also manifest near this time," he puts forth.

Furthermore, July's full moon may give you the urge to "shake it up!" Perhaps, you'll find yourself getting into some short-distance travel which Thomas predicts "would fill you with joy" if you choose the adventure.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Sagittarius Horoscope

Let the wealth flow abundantly to you, Sagittarius! "Money is coming in and out quite quickly now," says Thomas, so pay attention.

Luckily, he says this full moon "could bring the arrival of a raise, new job offer, side hustle or lucrative client." If you’d like to raise your rates via freelance, he says "you may find this is a great time to do so."

If for some reason an income source or job ends near this time, Thomas suggests you "get hustling" because "something else is around the corner." Go for it, you got this!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Capricorn Horoscope

You are royalty now, Capricorn. It is time to assert yourself and step into the spotlight!

"The most important full moon of the year arrives with your name on it," says Thomas. "This will likely bring a big culmination near a personal or professional goal that you’ve been working hard toward for quite some time."

He adds, "You have more dominance now, so don’t be afraid to lay down the law! You could also find a relationship is spotlit at this time."

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Aquarius Horoscope

Slow your roll at this time, Aquarius. Thomas says the universe is telling you to "cool your jets" and "rest and recharge."

If you’re feeling more burnt out, he says to "make sure to listen to your heart, soul and body." Don't forget, rest is important for everyone!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Pisces Horoscope

The universe is singing your praises, Pisces! Celebrate life now.

"You’ll be feeling eager to connect with many people," says Thomas. If you’d like to network, he advises you to "expand your crew or ask a favor from someone in your community because you’re quite in luck."

Don’t be afraid to speak up! He assures, "People are listening and love you."

