Just Rihanna At A Cricket Match In Durham Having A Brilliant Time

Over the years, we've become very used to seeing Rihanna killing it on the red carpet, cleaning up at awards shows, either sat in the FROW or presenting a collection at fashion month, or partying with a glass in her hand.

One place we definitely were not expecting to see her was County Durham, England.

Yep, on Monday, Rihanna was cheering from the stands of the Riverside Durham in Chester-le-Street, County Durham to support her home cricket team, the West Indies in their World Cup match against Sri Lanka.

Photo credit: Owen Humphreys - PA Images - Getty Images More

The Barbadian native looked thrilled to be in the north of England for the game where she was pictured cheering, dancing, punching the air and drinking from a plastic, orange wine glass and then a plastic cup during the match.

Photo credit: Stu Forster-IDI - Getty Images More

The singer looked as cool as ever in an all-white denim outfit, which she layered with a white cami, and accessorising it with studded sunglasses, big necklaces and bright pink lipstick.

Sadly for Riri, the West Indies lost to Sri Lanka and are out of the competition - which we can see reflected in the designer's facial expressions and body language as the game progressed:

Photo credit: Owen Humphreys - PA Images - Getty Images More

Hopefully there are other upcoming sporting events we can see Rihanna at in the near future.





